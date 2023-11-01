Josh McDaniels' net worth: Ex-Raiders HC's wealth in 2023 explored

Former Las Vegas Raiders head coach Josh McDaniels has an estimated net worth of $6 Million. This figure is culled from Celebrity Net Worth, and it is an estimate accounting for the former head coach's earnings in the National Football League.

McDaniels has been a part of the NFL since 2001 when he joined the New England Patriots as a personnel assistant. Since acquiring that role, the John Carroll University alum has risen through the ranks to become one of the most respected offensive-minded coaches in the NFL. He won six Super Bowls as part of the Patriots coaching staff and has since taken two head coach jobs in the NFL.

Expand Tweet

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

How did Josh McDaniels perform in Las Vegas?

Josh McDaniels joined the Las Vegas Raiders in 2022, following yet another productive spell with Bill Belichick's New England Patriots. The American was employed due to his impeccable record as an offensive coordinator, with the Raiders ownership group expecting a Patriots-like effect on the locker room.

Be an NFL GM, make draft decisions, and experience the thrill with our NFL Mock Draft Simulator

However, McDaniels' stint with the franchise was as far away from Super Bowl-worthy as you could imagine. Under the 47-year-old, the Raiders had a 9-16 record and no playoff appearances. Then there was the Derek Carr situation at the end of the 2022 season that certainly could have been handled better. The last straw was the Raiders' 26-14 loss to the Detroit Lions on Monday Night Football, a defeat that dropped them to 3-5 for the 2023 NFL season.

Thus, about 24 hours later, the Raiders announced that they'd fired McDaniels and general manager David Ziegler. According to NFL insider Adam Schefter, the Raiders are in the process of naming linebackers coach Antonio Pierce as their interim head coach as they search for a long-term solution to their head coach carousel.

Expand Tweet

Josh McDaniels' Head Coaching Career

While Josh McDaniels' career as an offensive coordinator needs no introduction, his head coaching career in the NFL requires a deeper dive. The long-term New England Patriots OC decided to enter the head coaching ranks in 2009 when he joined the Denver Broncos as head coach.

McDaniels joined a franchise in need of a rebuild, and he was tasked with the goal of making the team a perennial postseason contender. His tenure had some highs like the eight-game winning streak to start his tenure, and some lows, such as the videotaping scandal that marred his second season with the franchise. Eventually, he was let go after 12 games in the 2010 NFL season. He left the Broncos with a record of 11-17 and no playoff appearance.

Following his spell with the Broncos, McDaniels spent some time with the St. Louis Rams as an offensive coach before rejoining the New England Patriots to create yet another Super Bowl-winning dynasty. He remained on the Patriots till 2021 when he was once again approached for a head coach gig.

He then joined the Las Vegas Raiders as their new head coach for the 2022 season. Josh McDaniels had a 9-16 record with the Raiders before he was relieved of his duties following a Week 8 defeat to the Detroit Lions earlier this week. We will be monitoring offensive coaching vacancies in New England moving forward.