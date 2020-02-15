Josh Norman released by the Redskins

Josh Norman.

Josh Norman will have to find a new home for the 2020 NFL Season. The former Pro Bowl cornerback was released from the Washington Redskins. Norman’s tenure with the Redskins was mostly a disappointment. The decision will save the Redskins up to $12 million toward their salary cap.

"It's their choice, not mine," Norman said on Friday. "Now I can start something new and fresh."

With the firing of Jay Gruden and hiring of Ron Rivera, a major roster shakeup was in the offing. Norman formerly played for Rivera with the Carolina Panthers where he was an All-Pro player. The Panthers were not willing to extend his contract and he signed with the Redskins. His original contract was for 5 years and $75 million, which made him the highest-paid defensive back in NFL history at the moment. Ironically this is the second time he’s been released by Rivera.

Norman had seven interceptions and eight forced fumbles in his four seasons. Norman gave up deep balls and big-play catches often. In his first 6 seasons, he gave up 13 touchdowns. In his last four seasons, he gave up 16 touchdowns. Now at 32 and in decline, the question is does his talent serve any NFL team a purpose. As a veteran that can play in certain situations, he should have a market but certainly not the market of 2016.