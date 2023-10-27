Josh Palmer injury update: Latest on Chargers WR for Week 8 fantasy football

Mike Williams, a wide receiver for the Los Angeles Chargers, underwent surgery to mend his torn ACL. So, he is already out for an extended period of time due to that injury.

Joshua Palmer, another receiver, is currently sidelined with a knee ailment. Palmer was declared "DNP" for practice on Wednesday and Thursday. It now looks as though he will be out of the lineup for his team's Week 8 matchup with the Chicago Bears on Sunday.

Expand Tweet

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Palmer's injury has not been discussed by Los Angeles Chargers head coach Brandon Staley. So perhaps additional details will become available when the team issues its injury report on Friday.

Should you trade Derrick Henry? Use our Fantasy Football Trade Analyzer to get a fair deal

The next wide receiver in line is Quentin Johnston if the third-year receiver isn't well enough to play on Sunday. Although Johnston brings excitement and optimism, he hasn't been able to play for an extended time. Now that Palmer might be out for Sunday, he could prove himself alongside Keenan Allen.

Expand Tweet

What happened to Josh Palmer?

Josh Palmer impressed in a game against the Kansas City Chiefs last week, and it didn't seem like he was hurt. However, he missed back-to-back practice sessions because of a knee ailment. How the wide receiver was hurt so quickly after setting a career-high total of 133 receiving yards on Sunday is still a mystery.

Palmer snagged five of his seven targets for 133 yards during the Kansas City Chiefs' 31-17 win last week.

In each of the four games that Palmer has participated in since being called up to replace the injured Mike Williams, he has seen at least seven targets. He is expected to be eligible to play in Sunday's game against Chicago if he returns to practice on Friday.

Expand Tweet

When will Josh Palmer return?

On Thursday, Joshua Palmer did not participate in practice for the Los Angeles Chargers for the second straight day.

We will have to wait and see what Palmer can do in the training session today, assuming he shows up at all. The Chargers will have to use rookie receiver Quentin Johnston in Palmer's place if he is declared inactive for the game against the Chicago Bears.

Chris Godwin or Stefon Diggs? Check out our Start/Sit Optimizer to pick between the two in Week 8