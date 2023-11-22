Josh Reynolds or Romeo Doubs: Start 'Em Sit 'Em: Fantasy Football outlooks for WRs in Week 12

Romeo Doubs and Josh Reynolds are in two different phases of their NFL careers. Doubs is just getting started at 23 while Reynolds is about to enter a phase of diminishing returns. However, the chief concern is which player is more likely to pop off on Thanksgiving.

It's a unique week in the NFL with three games on Thanksgiving, so managers can't afford to procrastinate a decision for much of their roster. This includes a decision between the two receivers who square off on one of the most sacred dates on the United States calendar.

Here's a look at which wide receiver to back ahead of the Thursday matchup.

Is Josh Reynolds a good fantasy option in Week 12?

Historically, Reynolds has been a fringe fantasy option only to be taken as a last resort or if one needed a deep cut. The wide receiver has only earned more than 500 yards in his career. That said, he has as good of a chance to have the best season of his career as anyone.

Reynolds already has more yards this season than he's had in all but two other years of his career. Meaning, he's the best fantasy option he's ever been. At this point, he serves as an awesome deep-cut play for managers hoping to look like a genius this week. However, he has been almost a non-factor in fantasy over the past month.

The last time he crossed 55 yards was on October 8, so it has been quite some time. At this point, it is worth perhaps keeping him around in case the Lions return him to his September production. But right now, it is ill-advised to play him outside of desperation.

Is Romeo Doubs a good fantasy option in Week 12?

Doubs is in his second season this year and his statistics are on pace to be an improvement, but is it enough to justify playing him in Week 12?

In a word - yes - Doubs should serve as a quality option after back-to-back games with a touchdown. Doubs and Jaden Reed both have served as engines of the offense of late as Jordan Love has seemingly taken half a step forward in his development.

The Lions have given up 38 and 26 points in their last two games, to the Los Angeles Chargers and the Bears, respectively. So, in theory, there should be at least a decent amount of offense to go around.

Managers should hope for the Green Bay Packers to fall behind early so they can feel pressure to throw more often and right into the hands of Doubs.

Josh Reynolds vs. Romeo Doubs: Who to start in Week 12?

As illustrated by Sportskeeda's Start/Sit Calculator, there is a clear winner between Reynolds and Doubs. The latter should get the nod for Week 12. Romeo Doubs is projected at 7.7 points against Josh Reynolds' 6.4.

According to the calculator, Doubs is supposed to earn about three receptions for 31 yards and has a 20 percent chance of scoring a touchdown.

Meanwhile, Reynolds is set to earn about two receptions for about 30 yards and also has a 20 percent chance at a touchdown. Follow these projections and you should have a happy Thanksgiving.

