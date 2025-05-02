Josh Simmons' injury history: All you need to know about Chiefs' first-round pick from 2025 draft

The Kansas City Chiefs selected Josh Simmons with the 32nd pick in the 2025 NFL Draft. Simmons had an impressive collegiate football career with San Diego State and Ohio State. Simmons will provide much-needed protection for superstar quarterback Patrick Mahomes.

However, some fans and critics are questioning the rationale behind the selection considering Simmons' injury history. With the start of the 2025 regular season a few months away, let's look at the former Ohio State standout's history and his potential fit in Andy Reid's rotation.

Josh Simmons' injury history

Josh Simmons had two relatively injury-free seasons playing for the San Diego State Aztecs. The Helix product started in all 13 games in 2022 at the right tackle position. At the end of the season, he entered the transfer portal.

Simmons joined the Ohio State Buckeyes via the portal and promptly became the team's starting left tackle. He started all 13 games in the 2023 campaign while majoring in human development and family services.

Simmons was on track to earn major honors in the 2024 season until he was injured in the sixth game. Following his injury, it was speculated that he suffered a torn ACL.

However, after further tests, it was discovered that Simmons suffered a torn patellar tendon. The injury ruled him out of the Buckeyes' title campaign.

Despite his injury, Simmons earned an honorable mention all-Big Ten Conference courtesy of the league's coaches. He ended his collegiate football career with 31 consecutive starts (the first 13 being at right tackle while the final 19 were at left tackle).

Josh Simmons' potential fit in Andy Reid's Chiefs

The Chiefs are getting one of the best offensive linemen in the 2025 draft class.

Simmons' versatility is a significant advantage, since he has played both tackle positions. As a result, Andy Reid's team will receive a Swiss army knife in their quest for Super Bowl success. The duel between Simmons and Jaylon Moore will be one to watch in training camp.

The Chiefs will look to manage Simmons' reps, considering how his senior season with the Buckeyes ended. The versatile offensive lineman has the potential to be the steal of the first round if he can stay fit and effective for the AFC powerhouse franchise.

