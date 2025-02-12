Josh Sweat landing spots: Top 3 teams that should pursue Eagles star in 2025 NFL free agency

Josh Sweat and the Philadelphia Eagles had a dream ending to their 2024 season after winning the 2025 Super Bowl 40-22 over the Kansas City Chiefs. However, time waits for nobody and the euphoria has barely subsided when we must talk about free agency.

Josh Sweat will be among the many top players to change teams in this offseason. His value will be sky-high given his performance in Super Bowl LIX, where he was a legitimate candidate for the MVP award. His ability to dominate Patrick Mahomes means that there will be many trying to replicate what the Eagles did to the Chiefs and having someone well-versed in that would be a positive.

Here are some franchises that could benefit by bringing in Josh Sweat for the 2025 NFL season.

Josh Sweat landing spots in 2025 free agency

#3 Detroit Lions

The Detroit Lions finished atop the NFC in the 2024 regular season. However, they were one-and-done in the playoffs after losing at home to the Washington Commanders. Part of the reason for that loss was Jared Goff's play struggling under the defensive pressure that the visitors brought.

The other reason was the lack of Aidan Hutchinson, who missed the game and the majority of the season after suffering an injury. It was proof that having one good pass rusher is not enough because losing them leaves the defense exposed. It might be good enough in the regular season, as the Lions certainly were, but it did not cut the mustard in a knockout game.

Adding Josh Sweat will make them legitimate contenders for the Super Bowl. They have reached the NFC Championship and become the conference's first seed in the last two years. However, they have not been to the title game yet. Combining the Eagles' star with a returning Aidan Hutchinson might change that equation.

#2 Arizona Cardinals

The Arizona Cardinals were not expected to do well in the 2024 NFL season but exceeded expectations as they challenged for the NFC West title for some time before falling off. One of the reasons they could not sustain the challenge is that their pass rush did not trouble the opposing quarterbacks as much as they would have wanted to.

Arizona head coach Jonathan Gannon is keenly aware of it and also has the experience of coaching Josh Sweat when he was the defensive coordinator for the Philadelphia Eagles a couple of years back. Moving there will allow the current champion defender a chance to reunite with his old coach and the Cardinals have the cap space to make it work.

#1 Los Angeles Rams

Once upon a time, the Rams did not have to worry about getting to the opposing quarterback since Aaron Donald suited up for them. But the future Hall-of-Famer is now retired and they need to add some more bite on the defense.

Josh Sweat had a phenomenal Super Bowl 59, recording 2.5 sacks in that game. If he is paired with Jared Verse, who is showing his ability to become a star player by winning the NFL Defensive Rookie of the Year, Los Angeles will have a fearsome duo. Sean McVay knows that part of the field needs improvement as the Rams finished in the bottom half of sacks for 2024 despite making the playoffs.

As Cooper Kupp leaves and Matthew Stafford ages and possibly even follows suit, Los Angeles will need more from their defense to keep competing. The Rams are also the last NFC Super Bowl winners not named the Eagles and it will give Josh Sweat a chance to land on a team that is immediately in the position to compete.

