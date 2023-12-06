Joshua Palmer injury update: Latest on Chargers WR for Week 14 Fantasy Football

Joshua Palmer has done a solid job filling in as the Los Angeles Chargers' WR2 during the 2023 fantasy football season. He finished among the top 35 wide receivers in PPR leagues for four consecutive weeks in his expanded role this year. His streak came to an end in Week 8, but mostly due to him suffering a knee injury in that game.

While Palmer has yet to appear in a game for the Chargers since suffering his knee injury, he is reportedly nearing a return. He could be activated from the injured reserve list as early as Week 14 as his practice window has already been opened.

Joshua Palmer injury update

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Joshua Palmer

Considering moving for De'Von Achane? Fire up our Trade Analyzer to get a fair deal

The Los Angeles Chargers have reportedly designated Joshua Palmer for return form the injured reserve list ahead of their Week 14 matchup against the Denver Broncos, according to NFL Insider Tom Pelissero. This officially opens his 21-day practice window, giving the Chargers three weeks to transfer him back to their active roster.

Palmer is eligible to rejoin the lineup at any point in the next three weeks, officially making him questionable to play this week. If he is unable to overcome his knee injury or suffers a setback in practice and needs to be placed on the injured reserve list again, it would end his 2023 fantasy football season.

What happened to Joshua Palmer?

During the Los Angeles Chargers' Week 8 game against the Chicago Bears, Palmer was forced to exit the contest early when he suffered a knee injury. He was quickly ruled out for the remainder of the game and placed on the injured reserve list a few days later. This is where he has remained since then, missing each of the Chargers' past five games.

Palmer moved up to WR2 in Week 3 for the Chargers after Mike Williams suffered a season-ending injury. Palmer immediately put together a streak of four consecutive games finishing in the WR3/Flex range for fantasy football. He will look to resume that role whenever he is ready to make his return to the lineup, which could come as early as Week 14.

When will Joshua Palmer return?

The Chargers reportedly opened Palmer's 21-day practice window ahead of their Week 14 game against the Broncos. This means that he can be activated to their roster at any point over the next three weeks. He may be ready to return as early as their next game, but his practice activity this week and his listing on the injury report will give a better idea on where he currently stands.

If Palmer is unable to play this week, rookie Quentin Johnston is expected to continue filling in for him as the Chargers' WR2. Johnston has struggled to make much of an impact in this role, exceeding 50 receiving yards just once and only recording one touchdown. Palmer's potential return would be a boost to their offense, as well as for fantasy football lineups with the playoffs quickly approaching

Joe Mixon or Travis Etienne? Fire up our Start/Sit Optimizer to make the right call for MNF