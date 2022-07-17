How does Juan Soto's $440 million contract offer by Nationals compare to Patrick Mahomes' Chiefs deal?

Patrick Mahomes signed a contract extension with the Kansas City Chiefs back in July 2020 to the tune of a 10-year, $450 million deal. The deal included a $10 million signing bonus, $141 million guaranteed and an average yearly salary of $45 million. It’s the largest contract for a quarterback and player in NFL history. When looking at the MLB, there are plenty of big-time contracts, including the one offered by the Washington Nationals to 23-year-old Juan Soto.

The two-time All-Star turned down a 15-year, $440 million contract with the Nationals and are now exploring options to trade him.

For comparison, Washington’s offer was more than the 12-year, $426.5 million contract that outfielder Mike Trout signed with the Los Angeles Angels in 2019. Soto would have gotten an average salary of $29.33 million.

The contract would’ve basically had Soto play the rest of his career with the Nationals.

Scott Boras, the agent of the Nationals outfielder, usually wants his clients to set their values on the open market. Soto is on the way to becoming a free agent at the beginning of the 2024 season and could possibly look for a deal in excess of $500 million in total value.

If you take a look at Soto’s rejected offer, the deal would’ve ended the season he turned 38 as Mahomes’ deal ends when he is 37. Soto’s deal would’ve placed him in the top 20 of the average salary per player per season in the MLB.

Does Soto deserve a Mahomes-type deal?

A major contrast between Soto’s deal and the one that Mahomes has is that of the years and total money. Soto’s offered deal had more years (15) and more money ($440) million than the Kansas City quarterback’s deal.

With the Super Bowl-winning quarterback making $45 million per season while Soto was offered $29.33 a season. While the NFL and MLB are two different leagues, it shouldn't be out of the realm of possibility.

The outfielder is just 23-years-old and has won a batting title and made two All-Star appearances. Going along with that, he has already won a World Series as well. We’ll see what happens to Soto and see what the Nationals' next move is.

