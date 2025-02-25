Juan Thornhill landing spots: 3 teams that should pursue 2x Super Bowl winner after Browns release

The Cleveland Browns will release Juan Thornhill in the offseason. According to Yahoo Sports, the two-time Super Bowl-winning safety will not be part of the Browns roster for the 2025/26 season. This ends a two-year stint that saw mixed results.

Hence, Thornhill will be looking to join his third team in his NFL career. With that in mind, let's highlight three probable landing spots for the Virginia product.

3 teams that should pursue Juan Thornhill in free agency

3. Indianapolis Colts

The Indianapolis Colts have playoff aspirations, and their team is a few offseason additions from being a genuine contender. One position where the Colts are sorely lacking is the safety position.

Adding Juan Thornhill could be a shrewd move by Shane Steichen's team. Thornhill is a proven winner with the ability to make impressive plays when he's dialled in. Furthermore, he could add much-needed experience to the positional room.

2. Minnesota Vikings

For all of Minnesota's offensive success, the lack of stability at the secondary has hindered their postseason viability. What's more, there's a chance that franchise great Harrison Smith played his last game for the team.

Getting a proven tackler at the safety position like Juan Thornhill would be a smart move for the Vikings. Thornhill could join on a short-term deal at first in order to prove his worth in Minnesota. Such a deal would work for both parties after Thornhill's uneventful stint in Cleveland.

1. Miami Dolphins

The Miami Dolphins could lose a staggering three safeties in free agency. Jevon Holland, Elijah Campbell and Jordan Poyer are all set to test free agency, thereby gutting an already iffy position for Miami.

Of course, the Dolphins could elect to fill out their safety needs via the draft, but it's always nice to have a chiselled veteran in positional meetings. Juan Thornhill could join the Dolphins for the 2025 season and show that he's still able to cut it for a Super Bowl-chasing franchise.

A change of scenery could do the trick, as Thornhill still looks like he has a playoff run or two left in his tank.

