Watch: JuJu Smith-Schuster says "it's a Ben problem" during Steelers' loss against Packers

Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster was furious on the sideline during his team's Week 4 clash against the Green Bay Packers.

Official broadcast cameras caught the Steelers wide receiver slamming down a tablet in frustration after quarterback Ben Roethlisberger missed him for a walk-in touchdown. That was not the only problematic scene they filmed that day.

In the third quarter of the game, the official broadcast cameras caught Smith-Schuster blaming Big Ben for what the team is experiencing.

The Steelers are 1-3 this year and sit bottom of the AFC North standings.

Smith-Schuster has been frustrated all year long and has not caught a touchdown since the Steelers' playoff loss to the Cleveland Browns last season. He did, however, rush for one against the Las Vegas Raiders. Smith-Schuster feels he can impact the game, but no one is allowing him to do so.

Smith-Schuster explained his behavior after the game

In the post-game interview, the receiver condemned himself for missing a couple of big-play opportunities while speaking to the media. The wide receiver said:

"I'm human. I have feelings. I was on the sideline. I got upset with myself because I make those plays. I never show emotions on the sideline because I know I'm always being watched. A game like this in a critical time and moment, situation like that, I'm frustrated at myself."

Smith-Schuster added:

"I'm not mad at the team. I'm not mad at the playcalling. I'm not mad at Ben making a throw. It's all on me."

The Steelers lost 27-17 to the Packers, their third straight loss of the season. The team's defense, which dominated QB Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills in the season-opener, has since failed to hold their opponents to less than 20 points.

Big Ben finished the game against the Packers with 40 pass attempts, completing 26 for 232 yards, one touchdown and one interception with a passer rating of 78.3.

Also Read

Smith-Schuster finished the day with only two catches on eight targets, for 11 yards and no touchdowns. The Steelers' best receiver was Diontae Johnson, who had nine catches on 13 targets for 92 yards and one touchdown.

During head coach Mike Tomlin's tenure, the Steelers have started 1-3 or worse thrice and have missed the playoffs on each occasion. In 15 seasons with the Steelers, Tomlin has never had a losing season. He went 8-8 three times (2012, 2013, and 2019).

Edited by Jay Lokegaonkar

LIVE POLL Q. Should the Steelers bench QB Ben Roethlisberger? Yes No 0 votes so far