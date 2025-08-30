JuJu Smith-Schuster Fantasy Outlook: Where should you draft Chiefs WR in 2025?

JuJu Smith-Schuster will play his third season with the Kansas City Chiefs in the last four years. The veteran wide receiver isn't close to being the player he was during his first years with the Pittsburgh Steelers, but his presence could help the team during the first half of the 2025 season.

At 28, Smith-Schuster doesn't seem to be entering his prime, and while the Chiefs keep him on the roster, his production on the field and in fantasy football isn't expected to be that big.

Should you draft Chiefs WR JuJu Smith-Schuster in 2025?

The easy answer is no. Smith-Schuster's level has decreased since his first season with the Chiefs in 2022 (78 catches for 933 and three touchdowns in 16 games), posting 29 and 18 receptions in 2023 and 2024, respectively, looking like a shell of his former self.

Even with several wide receivers such as Marquis Brown, Rashee Rice, Skyy Moore and Mecole Hardman injured last season, Smith-Schuster couldn't step up and help the 15-2 Chiefs.

On the other hand, if you want a veteran who will fight for WR2 touches to start the season, this might be a decent option, but nothing is guaranteed.

JuJu Smith-Schuster's fantasy outlook in 2025

Smith-Schuster wasn't featured on Sportskeeda's Fantasy Football WR rankings (96 players) at the end of last season. He enters this season as the WR111 on ESPN's list after recording 53.1 points last year.

He is projected to score 44.86 fantasy points in 2025, broken down into 18 receptions for 194 yards and one touchdown. These numbers aren't spectacular by any means and should be enough to keep fantasy managers away from Smith-Schuster.

However, that potential six-game battle with Marquis Brown could open the door for a rejuvenated Smith-Schuster while Rashee Rice is suspended.

Where should you draft JuJu Smith-Schuster this year?

Once again, you shouldn't. There are several better options for a WR5 or WR6 on your team. Smith-Schuster could still make an impact if you can't find something better, but perhaps a running back or tight end might be a better option than him.

If you're still interested in drafting him, then waiting for the last two rounds in your fantasy drafts or adding him as an undrafted free agent will be the best option. The Chiefs might turn to him in certain situations, but with Travis Kelce and Noah Gray available as pass catchers, Smith-Schuster's chances to thrive will be reduced.

