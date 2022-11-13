Juju Smith-Schuster injury update: How long is the Chiefs player out for after suffering concussion?

JuJu Smith-Schuster suffered what appeared to be a serious concussion during Week 10 of the 2022 NFL season. It occurred when the Kansas City Chiefs faced off against the Jacksonville Jaguars in an AFC clash. The Chiefs would eventually go on to a 27-17 victory.

In the second quarter of the game on a crucial third-down play, quarterback Patrick Mahomes appeared to complete a pass to Smith-Schuster that would have converted for a first down. Instead, he took a vicious hit from Jaguars defensive back Andre Cisco, jarring the football loose for an incomplete pass.

Looks like JuJu Smith-Schuster got knocked out.https://t.co/3ycHIBOrlc

Smith-Schuster remained down on the field for several minutes, appearing to have suffered an injury. The nature of the hit, along with his reaction on the ground, would suggest that he suffered some form of head injury.

This suspicion was later confirmed as he was diagnosed with a concussion and ruled out for the rest of the game.

While Cisco delivered a violent tackle, it was ruled a legal play. There was initially a flag thrown for an illegal hit, such as leading with a helmet or a targeting call, but it was later picked up and canceled.

This was after a further discussion between the referees. It was ruled that he led with his shoulder and performed a legal tackle.

How long will JuJu Smith-Schuster be sidelined for with a concussion?

Being diagnosed with a concussion makes it tricky to determine how much time JuJu Smith-Schuster will miss moving forward. All cases of such injuries are different. It's possible he could return as early as Week 11 against the Los Angeles Chargers.

It's equally likely that he misses that game and even has a chance to be out for several weeks, depending on the severity of the concussion.

Justin Reid: "We were pissed."

MVS: "Are they really protecting us?"

Isiah Pacheco: "It brought tears to my eyes.

#Chiefs A few reactions to JuJu Smith-Schuster being knocked out the game.Justin Reid: "We were pissed."MVS: "Are they really protecting us?"Isiah Pacheco: "It brought tears to my eyes. A few reactions to JuJu Smith-Schuster being knocked out the game.Justin Reid: "We were pissed."MVS: "Are they really protecting us?"Isiah Pacheco: "It brought tears to my eyes.#Chiefs https://t.co/DvN8VFvx9j

Any NFL player who suffers a concussion is required to enter the league's standard concussion protocol. Players will be unable to return to the football field until a neutral third-party doctor clears them to resume football activities following a series of repeated tests.

This is an ongoing effort by the NFL to attempt to limit the long-term effects of playing with a concussion, such as potential CTE.

JuJu Smith-Schuster will be closely evaluated over the next few days to determine where he stands with his individual concussion case. As soon as the doctors clear him, he will be eligible to return to the Chiefs immediately.

