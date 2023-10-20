JuJu Smith-Schuster injury update: Latest on Patriots WR for Week 7 fantasy football

JuJu Smith-Schuster, a wide receiver for the New England Patriots, could be forced to sit out Sunday's Week 7 game against the Buffalo Bills. He had limitations once more on Thursday during practice.

Due to a long-standing concussion, Smith-Schuster has now been a limited participant in practice for two days in a row. It's uncertain when he will be fully recovered, but Kendrick Bourne and Demario Douglas will both see increased workloads if Smith-Schuster is unable to play on Sunday.

Smith-Schuster was declared ineligible for the Patriots' game against the Las Vegas Raiders last week. Although he has been limited in practice this week, the team will be hoping its offseason addition would return for Week 7. The former Pittsburgh Steelers receiver has 14 receptions for 86 yards this campaign with no touchdowns.

What happened to JuJu Smith-Schuster?

In the second half of the New England Patriots vs. New Orleans Saints game in Week 5, JuJu Smith-Schuster was struck in the head. The wide receiver was noticeably disorganized when officials halted action, and he was promptly diagnosed with a head injury and declared out.

NFL players, who sustain head injuries used to frequently return for the following game, but that is no longer the case. A five-step protocol must now be followed before players with head injuries may be cleared to return to the field. The Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo recently demonstrated that clearing that procedure typically takes longer than a week. Garoppolo was sidelined for 12 days after suffering a head injury in Week 3.

It's still unknown whether Smith-Schuster will be ready for his team's game against the Buffalo Bills on Sunday after failing to pass the concussion protocol in time for the Patriots' Week 6 contest against the Raiders.

When will JuJu Smith-Schuster return?

The New England Patriots are hoping that receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster will be reinstated for Sunday's game against the Buffalo Bills after training in a limited capacity this week. Smith-Schuster missed the Raiders game last week after suffering a head injury during the Week 5 Patriots game against the Saints.

The Pats may turn to Kendrick Bourne and Demario Douglas if the Pro Bowl receiver is unavailable on Sunday.

With the Kansas City Chiefs in 2022, JuJu Smith-Schuster had an impressive season, concluding with 78 receptions for 933 yards and three scores in 16 appearances. After he recovers from his head injury, the Patriots will be hoping he has the same effect on them this season.