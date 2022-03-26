WATCH: JuJu Smith-Schuster channels his inner Jackson Mahomes to reveal first look as a Chiefs player via TikTok

New Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster took to TikTok to show off his new look as a player for the team. In the video, the receiver looks to have found his inner Jackson Mahomes, the younger brother of Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes.

Kansas City signed the former Pittsburgh Steelers player to a one-year deal worth $10.75 million. The Steelers drafted him in the second round of the 2017 NFL Draft out of USC.

The Pro Bowl receiver played in 14 games in his rookie season, catching 58 passes for 917 yards and seven touchdown receptions. He finished second on the team in receiving yards and touchdowns while having the third-most receptions in the 2017 season.

In the 2018 season, he had 1,426 receiving yards with 111 receptions and seven touchdowns. The receiver led the team in receptions and receiving yards while finishing second to Antonio Brown in touchdowns.

Overall, he had the fifth-most yards receiving and was tied for sixth in receptions in the NFL that season.

Smith-Schuster played in 12 games for the Steelers in the 2019 season as he missed four games due to a left knee injury in Week 11 versus the Cleveland Browns. In that same game, he suffered a concussion. For the 2019 season, he had 42 receptions, 552 receiving yards, and three touchdowns.

The 25-year-old played in 16 games for Pittsburgh in the 2020 season, as he had 831 yards receiving to go with his 97 receptions and nine touchdowns. That season, he was third in receiving yards, first in receptions, and tied for first in touchdowns.

In the 2021 season, the receiver was on the field for just five games as he missed 12 games because he injured his right shoulder during the Steelers’ Week 5 game versus the Denver Broncos. In 2021, the receiver had 15 receptions for 129 yards receiving.

What does JuJu Smith-Schuster bring to the Chiefs?

Kansas City signing Smith-Schuster means that he’ll likely be their number one receiver as they traded their six-time Pro Bowl receiver, Tyreek Hill, to the Miami Dolphins this offseason. When healthy, the former USC Trojans player can be an excellent weapon for Mahomes.

Since 2017, Smith-Schuster has been targeted 417 times. As they enter the 2022 season, the former Steelers receiver will look to make an impact in Kansas City.

