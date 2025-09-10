JuJu Smith-Schuster Waiver Wire Week 2: Should you add Chiefs WR? Fantasy outlook and projections explored

JuJu Smith-Schuster's team might have lost in Week 1, but the receiver had one of his best games in quite some time. As such, once again, managers are asking themselves if it's worth taking the plunge on the Chiefs wide receiver.Unlike in previous similar moments, however, there is a deeper case for the receiver. Here's a look at everything you need to know about whether you can trust JuJu Smith-Schuster.Should you add Chiefs WR JuJu Smith-Schuster in Week 2 Waiver Wire?Smith-Schuster at Super Bowl LIX: Kansas City Chiefs v Philadelphia Eagles - Source: GettyIn a word, no. Adding Smith-Schuster to your roster is signing up for more risk than it's worth. Even in the short term, the move doesn't quite make sense. The Chiefs will face the Philadelphia Eagles in Week 2, who dismantled the organization and Smith-Schuster in the process. In Super Bowl 59, the receiver logged just two catches for 16 yards.While the Chiefs likely have spent the offseason working to take revenge, it most likely won't run through the team's third-string wide receiver.JuJu Smith-Schuster fantasy outlook for 2025 NFL seasonLast year, the wide receiver had a 130-yard outing, but he was effectively unusable for the rest of the season. Of course, Xavier Worthy's injury and Travis Kelce's continued decline serve as counterarguments.However, per a statement given to Sports Radio 810 WHB on September 8, Reid said they will be taking Worthy's shoulder injury &quot;day by day,&quot; which sounds like he may only miss a game at worst.As such, Smith-Schuster will have to share the stage once again in the near future to his own detriment from a fantasy perspective.Is JuJu Smith-Schuster a good waiver wire pickup in fantasy football?JuJu Smith-Schuster should be avoided as a waiver wire pickup. No matter how one slices the analysis, it simply doesn't add up from a fantasy perspective. Managers can argue that the wide receiver's 130-yard breakout performance of a 231-yard season came in Week 5, the first third of the season, calling it a one-in-four chance of a similar result this week.However, the wide receiver has been ineffective in fantasy in so many total games over the past several seasons that only fans not taking the game seriously should consider the receiver.The receiver isn't worth a bench roster spot, as there are plenty of receiver options on the waiver wire with a more reliable well of production than the former Pittsburgh Steelers receiver. Those who do not have the history have more unseen potential, especially this early in the season.