"I don't pretend to understand politics but this is unacceptable" - Julian Edelman calls for action after harrowing Texas school shooting

Former NFL receiver Julian Edelman recently spoke out about the horrific massacre that killed 19 children and two adults in Uvalde, Texas. 18-year old Salvador Ramos was the lone gunman who was killed by law enforcement responding to the shooting.

Edelman reacted to the tragic event with the following message on Twitter:

“This doesn’t feel like America. We focus on happiness and prosperity and those values are great. But our greatness should be measured by how we protect our most vulnerable. We’re not doing our job. I don’t know the answer, I don’t pretend to understand politics but this is unacceptable. Comments are open, tell me how to help.”

The senseless killings of innocent children and adults have reached a boiling point. In his statement, Edelman is searching for a way to help citizens stop events such as the tragedy in Uvalde from happening.

Will Julian Edelman make it into the Hall of Fame?

On April 12, 2021, Julian Edelman retired from the NFL after playing 12 seasons under head coach Bill Belichick and the New England Patriots. Since then, many have asked whether or not his career will end in Canton, Ohio, home to the NFL's Hall of Fame.

The former receiver was more or less considered an afterthought when initially drafted in the seventh-round of the 2009 NFL Draft. His college football playing days were at Kent State University, which is nowhere near synonymous with the words "football powerhouse."

However, he has put together quite an impressive resume between 2009-2021. He was named to the Patriots' 2010 All-Decade team and was a three-time Super Bowl Champion.

The culmination of his career would come when he was named the MVP of Super Bowl LIII, when the Patriots defeated the Los Angeles Rams by a score of 13-3. Edelman finished the game with 10 catches for 141 yards receiving from 12 targets.

The receiver made a name for himself by coming up with the big plays when they were needed the most, just as he had in Super Bowl LI against the Atlanta Falcons.

During that game, the Patriots receiver made a dynamic catch late in the fourth quarter to help preserve a comeback for the ages as the Patriots, who won the game 34-28, were down 28-3 in the third quarter.

Rewatch Super Bowl LI, today 3pm ET on One of the most incredible catches in Super Bowl history.Rewatch Super Bowl LI, today 3pm ET on @NFLonFOX One of the most incredible catches in Super Bowl history.Rewatch Super Bowl LI, today 3pm ET on @NFLonFOX. https://t.co/f8aCbX1PCN

The catch was made with three Falcons defenders draped over him and he grabbed it just before the football touched the ground.

While some believe that the former Super Bowl MVP may not have enough Pro Bowls or All-Pros to be considered a Hall of Famer, others will defend him until the end because of his tendency to up in big moments.

