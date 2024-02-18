Julian Edelman career earnings: How much has Patriots icon made in his NFL career?

Julian Edelman was a key member of the New England Patriots dynasty under Bill Belichick. The wideout played his entire 13-year career in the league with them and won three Super Bowl rings.

As per Spotrac, Edelman made a whopping $46,021,530 in career earnings with the Patriots. That equates to just over $3.54 million for each season he played in the NFL.

Edelman received $19,139,412 in salary, $17,656,453 in signing bonuses, $2,861,875 in roster bonuses, $1,810,000 as part of workout bonuses and $4,553,700 in incentives. He retired from football in April 2021.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Edelman's earnings in the NFL have contributed heavily to his net worth, which stands at around $25 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth. He also signed endorsement deals with CoachUp, Cutters, Ermenegildo Zegna and Joe's, further boosting his wealth.

Edelman has transitioned into a football analyst after his playing career. He reportedly rakes in around $7 million in annual salary as an NFL analyst since joining Fox News in 2023.

A look at Julian Edelman's NFL stats and career honors

Former New England Patriots WR Julian Edelman

The New England Patriots picked Julian Edelman in the seventh round of the 2009 NFL draft. He previously played college football with San Mateo in 2005 and Kent State, from 2006 to 2008.

Although Edelman was part of the Patriots team for 13 years, he sat out one the entire season in 2017 due to a knee injury.

Nonetheless, Edelman racked up 6,822 receiving yards on 620 receptions with 60 touchdowns in the regular season. He also recorded 2,612 return yards and four touchdowns.

In the postseason, Edelman had 118 catches for 1,442 yards and scored six touchdowns in 19 games. He helped the Patriots win three Super Bowls and was also the Super Bowl MVP in 2019, when New England beat the Los Angeles Rams in the big game.