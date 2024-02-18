Julian Edelman dating history: Former Patriots WR's past relationships explored

Julian Edelman is regarded as one of the most stylish wideouts to have graced the NFL. He played his entire 13-year pro career with the New England Patriots and won three Super Bowls.

Nonetheless, Edelman continues to grab headlines since retiring from football in April 2021. Recently, reports from The Sun claimed that the former Super Bowl MVP might be dating pop music superstar Shakira.

On that note, fans have been curious to learn more about Edelman's past relationships and history.

A look at Julian Edelman's relationship history

Jaqui Rice

As per multiple reports, Jaqui Rice was rumored to be Julian Edelman's first girlfriend. They met when Edelman was in the eighth grade and playing as a quarterback for Woodside High School.

Rice and Edelman attended each other’s prom night and other school dances but their relationship fizzled out when they went to different universities. Although their relationship didn't last too long, the two reportedly remain on good terms.

Ella Rose

Ella Rose and Edelman reportedly dated between 2014 to 2015. The two also share a daughter, named Lily who was born on Nov. 30, 2016.

Edelman often posts pictures of his daughter on Instagram, expressing his love for his only child.

AnnaLynne McCord

Actress AnnaLynne was briefly linked with Edelman in December 2014. She had called out the NFL star on social media a few times after splitting up with her longtime boyfriend and fellow actor Dominic Purcell.

However, there was no further connection or reports of any romance between Edelman and AnnaLyne.

Adriana Lima

Edelman reportedly began seeing Victoria's Secret model Adriana Lima in 2016. They two were first linked in July, when they were captured holding hands at a seafood restaurant in Nantucket, Massachusetts, and couldn't keep their relationship secret for too long.

When the Patriots won the AFC Championship in 2017, Lima was spotted kissing and hugging Edelman. She even referred to the wideout as "My Lover" while supporting him from the stands.

However, Edelman and Lima reportedly split up in March, citing busy work schedules that failed to make their relationship work.

Daiane Sodre

Brazilian model Daiane Sodre and Edelman were first linked in the summer of 2018 when they were spotted at a beach in Martha’s Vineyard. Reports suggested that their relationship fizzled out soon.

However, in 2020, Sodre and Edelman were linked again, after fans noticed their back-and-forth comments on each others' social media accounts. While some reports suggest that Sodre and Edelman have been dating for more than three years, there have been no links to them being a couple.

Julian Edelman net worth: How much is the former Patriots WR worth in 2024?

Former New England Patriots WR Julian Edelman

As per reports from Celebrity Net Worth, Julian Edelman has a net worth of around $25 million. He made a fortune through his 13-year career in the NFL, making $46,021,530 in career earnings, according to Spotrac.

Edelman won three Super Bowl rings during his time with the New England Patriots. He also won the Super Bowl MVP award when the Patriots beat the Los Angeles Rams at the big game in 2019.