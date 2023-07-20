Julian Edelman net worth: How much is Patriots legend worth in 2023?

Former NFL wide receiver Julian Edelman attracted a great deal of attention and respect for his outstanding abilities and services to the New England Patriots during their most prosperous period.

In 2013, Edelman was elevated to the position of offensive starter, and he remained a mainstay of the Patriots' receivers group until his retirement following the 2020 campaign. In his career, he won three Super Bowls and the MVP of Super Bowl LIII. He was also chosen to the 2006 second-team All-Mid-American Conference and the Patriots All-Dynasty teams.

Julian Edelman's projected net worth in 2023 is $25 million dollars, according to numerous sources. His accomplishments in the NFL have had a significant impact on his net worth. He made $46,021,530 throughout his 12-year NFL career, all of which he spent with the Patriots.

Edelman, although never being chosen for a Pro Bowl, was among the NFL's most effective postseason targets. He owns the Super Bowl marks for punt returns and first-half catches in just one contest. He is third in playoff receiving yards and catches.

From 2006 to 2008, he played for the Kent State Golden Flashes, participating in 31 games and scoring 30 touchdowns.

Why did Julian Edelman retire from the NFL?

After 12 years with the New England Patriots, Julian Edelman announced his retirement in 2021 and gave his justification of ongoing knee issues. He has frequently hinted that he would be open to making a return in the two years that have passed, leaving an avenue open for it to happen.

Since his retirement, Edelman has moved on from his playing days and begun his career as a broadcaster. He co-hosts the podcast show "Games with Names" with comedian Sam Morril and appears as a cast contributor on "Inside the NFL."

With 620 catches, Edelman is second among all receivers in New England Patriots history. He also added 36 receiving touchdowns to his impressive resume.

After recording 10 receptions and 141 yards against the Los Angeles Rams, he was voted Super Bowl LIII MVP. He played a key role in the Patriots' three Super Bowl victories during his time with the club. In playoff contests, he amassed 118 catches and 1,442 yards.

Edelman's fingertip catch that assisted in the Patriots' legendary turnaround in Super Bowl LI, in which they eventually defeated the Atlanta Falcons in overtime, may have been the most iconic moment of his career.

