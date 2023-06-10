Julian Edelman is a legend of the New England Patriots who has won multiple Super Bowls with the franchise. The former wide receiver, who started his career as a quarterback, worked hard to become a trustworthy receiver and had a strong bond with Tom Brady when the GOAT played for the Patriots.

But Edelman's relationship with the NFL dates way before he actually became a player there. During high school, he had a relationship with Jaqui Bonet, one of the daughters of the legendary wide receiver Jerry Rice, the greatest to ever play the position. And he told a hilarious story during his appearance at the Gilbert Arenas Show:

Edelman: “[I was] terrified of him. Remember the first time I went over, Jerry came out, had this chain on, no shirt, six-packed up, and just gave me a head nod and that was like last time we talked for two years. It was tough. It was scary. I was terrified, and I have a little girl now so I understand, you know, so you kind of get it, little punk, little-kid-coming thing, and he's dating the daughter and stuff. But I'll tell you one thing: when Jerry wasn't there, I was putting on the Super Bowl rings and everything.”

Who's Jerry Rice?

Rice, the greatest receiver of all time, spent the first 15 years of his career with the 49ers before moving on to Oakland to play four more seasons with the Raiders and getting to another Super Bowl with them. He's in the Hall of Fame and holds almost every possible record imaginable for a wide receiver.

Edelman was a Patriots great from the 10's

Why did Julian Edelman retired?

He could not recover from a knee injury suffered in the 2020 season and, after failing a physical with the Patriots, he was cut by the team, retiring shortly thereafter.

He was a Super Bowl MVP and an important part of the Patriots dynasty over the past decade. He also ranks second in a very special stat: most receiving yards in postseason history - losing only to, you bet, Jerry Rice.

