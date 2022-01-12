Watch: "We'd be out there to bust balls" - Julian Edelman describes just how intense practice would get under the 'Patriot Way'

Former Patriots wide receiver Julian Edelman has made an appearance in Tom Brady's latest "Man in the Arena" episode. The documentary chronicles Brady's life both on and off the field.

In doing so, many of Brady's friends, family and even former adversaries have made an appearance in the documentary.

The deminutive receiver was talking about the "Patriot Way" during the latest episode with New England back then having a reputation for being a tough football team and behind the scenes the players were equally as tough on each other.

“That’s the Patriot way, hold guys accountable, no one is off limits, we’re here to bust balls," he said. "If you’re dogging, I'm gonna let you know you're dogging, in practice, we are gonna fight. Coz practice is where you gain confidence. Practice execution becomes game reality, I don’t know how many times everyone’s heard that.”

Edelman one of the Patriots greats

Drafted by the Patriots in 2009 with the 232nd pick, Edelman was a slow burn for Bill Belichick and the franchise. Not armed with supreme pace or the physical attributes one relates to a wide receiver, Edelman slowly built his game around being a slot receiver.

His short, quick movement and his ability to run just about every route he needed to perfectly, he was always open for Brady. As the years went by, he grew in stature in the Patriots offense and won his first Super Bowl in 2015 when New England defeated Russell Wilson and the Seattle Seahawks thanks to Malcolm Butler's goalline interception.

New England's No.11 was a shining light, catching nine passes for 109 yards and a touchdown. The following season, he surpassed the 1,000 yard mark for the second time in his career with 1,106 receiving yards and six touchdowns.

The talented receiver was known for his postseason exploits rather than his regular-season output, and in 2017 in the Super Bowl against the Atlanta Falcons, he had his most memorable moment.

After New England were trailing 28-3 late in the third quarter, the Patriots stormed back to be within a score. The talented receiver was part of what is now famously called "the greatest catch in Super Bowl history."

Late in the fourth quarter, a pass from Brady was tipped into the air and looked to be headed for an incompletion before he somehow scooped it up before the ball hit the turf, keeping the drive alive as New England went on to win in overtime and complete one of the most memorable comebacks in Super Bowl history. Watch the stunning catch below.

Steve Perrault @Steve_Perrault Still can’t believe Edelman caught this Still can’t believe Edelman caught this https://t.co/c5fevjo6Ji

The Patriots would then make the Super Bowl in 2019 against the L.A. Rams, in which he would win the MVP thanks to his 10 catch, 141 yard game, was the first receiver to win the award since Santonio Holmes in 2009.

His production during the regular season left a lot to be desired, but when it counted the most, in the biggest spots, with the season on the line, Edelman would always come up trumps. He retired as a three-time Super Bowl champion on April 12, 2021 and is widely regarded as a Patriots great.

