NFL: Julius Peppers' unbelievable record-breaking career 

Julius Peppers enjoyed a record-breaking 17-year career in the NFL. The 6-foot-7, 295-pound defensive end was drafted second overall by the Carolina Panthers in the 2002 NFL draft.

He won the 2002 Defensive Rookie of the Year award and made the Pro Bowl nine times. Peppers played ten seasons for the Panthers in two stints, four seasons with the Chicago Bears and three with the Green Bay Packers.

The All-Pro defensive end terrorized NFL quarterbacks every time he stepped onto the field. He played in the 2003 Super Bowl for the Carolina Panthers against the New England Patriots, where he harassed Tom Brady all game.

Unfortunately for Peppers and the Panthers, it was the Patriots who won the game 32-29 to secure their second Lombardi Trophy in three seasons.

Julius Peppers' record-breaking feats

Peppers is the only player in NFL history to record 100 plus sacks and ten-plus interceptions. He ranks fourth all-time with 159.5 sacks and is tied with Reggie White as the only player to have sacked 77 different QBs during his career.

He also holds the record for most return yards after an interception in a single game (97) by a defensive lineman in NFL history.

The former star defensive end joins the Indianapolis Colts' Robert Mathis as the only player in NFL history with 100 plus sacks and 50 plus forced fumbles. His 52 forced fumbles rank second all-time behind Mathis, who finished his career with 54.

Peppers registered at least one sack against 30 of the NFL’s 32 franchises. He was a force on special teams too, ranking second all-time with 13 blocked kicks.

The Panthers legend is the only player in NFL history with 100 plus sacks and four interceptions returned for touchdowns.

NFL Career statistics

Games - 266

Tackles - 715

Sacks - 159.5

Forced Fumbles - 51

Interceptions - 11