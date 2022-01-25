Just how bad is Green Bay Packers' special teams unit?

The Green Bay Packers are now heading into the offseason a few weeks earlier than expected. One can assume all they will be thinking about are the key blunders their special teams unit made. All the fantastic offense and defense in the world cannot overcome certain mistakes in the third facet of the game.

The Packers learned that lesson the hard way Saturday night in the 10-13 loss to the San Francisco 49ers. As the team unforgivably had only 10 men on the field for the 49ers game-winning field goal, however, that was only the icing on the cake of what was a dismal showing.

Their specials teams had a horrific outing as they suffered a blocked field goal attempt that took three easy points off the board. They followed that up with one of the worst plays of the season by a special teams unit as they saw a blocked punt attempt lead to a 49ers touchdown.

Tom Pelissero @TomPelissero The NFL’s worst special teams unit turned in one of the worst special teams performances in NFL playoff history … and appears to have had only 10 men on the field for the winning field goal. The NFL’s worst special teams unit turned in one of the worst special teams performances in NFL playoff history … and appears to have had only 10 men on the field for the winning field goal. https://t.co/bJvPtHYXkQ

Both instances saw the Packers' protection fail at the line of scrimmage. Free rushers made it to the backfield and there was no way to prevent the blocks at that point. Someone, or multiple people, blew their assignments in a terrible way. It looked like the 49ers were even unblocked at certain points to get the blocks.

That touchdown tied the game at 10-10 on a day when neither offense could do much. But the 49ers did enough on special teams to take home a win while the entire Green Bay organization is likely at a loss.

Is the Packers special teams unit really that bad?

Green Bay Packers struggle on special teams at the worst possible time

SportsCenter @SportsCenter



TIE GAME WITH UNDER FIVE MINUTES LEFT!



(via

NINERS BLOCK THE PUNT AND GET THE TDTIE GAME WITH UNDER FIVE MINUTES LEFT!(via @NFL NINERS BLOCK THE PUNT AND GET THE TD 😮TIE GAME WITH UNDER FIVE MINUTES LEFT!(via @NFL)https://t.co/BRKRU7IFar

Following Sunday night's display, Maurice Drayton, the Packers' special teams coordinator, could lose his job rather soon. His unit failed at the worst possible time. But how much is his share of fault? Head coach Matt LaFleur said after the game that responsibility for the blunders fell on him.

"That can't happen. It's unacceptable," LaFleur said. "And, again, that's on me."

Ari Meirov @MySportsUpdate #Packers HC Matt LaFleur on only having 10 men on the field for the game winning FG: "It's unacceptable. That's on me." #Packers HC Matt LaFleur on only having 10 men on the field for the game winning FG: "It's unacceptable. That's on me."

This is just a normal protocol for an NFL head coach. He is not going to throw his players or coaches under the bus. The issue at hand here is the blocking unit that allowed the 49ers to get enough penetration on two occasions to block kicks.

LaFleur now needs to analyze the plays in detail to see if it was the fault of the coaches or the players. It's entirely possible the players at fault missed basic assignments or whiffed on a simple block. Figuring that out will determine Drayton's future with the team under LaFleur.

IKE Packers Podcast @IKE_Packers Matt LaFleur has been complacent in this special teams disaster all year. This is pathetic on a whole new level. Never seen something so unacceptable. Worst special teams in the history of the game. Every single packers fan know, and LAFLEUR LET THIS HAPPEN Matt LaFleur has been complacent in this special teams disaster all year. This is pathetic on a whole new level. Never seen something so unacceptable. Worst special teams in the history of the game. Every single packers fan know, and LAFLEUR LET THIS HAPPEN

In general, Green Bay had a notable problem on special teams in 2021. That was the performance of veteran kicker Mason Crosby. He went 25/34 on field goals and also missed two extra-point attempts. This came after he was a perfect 16/16 in 2020.

This is something that falls on him more than on any coaching. Crosby is a veteran who has been around long enough to understand why he is struggling. However, if he is no longer a top-tier kicker, a change may have to be made.

Any special teams mistake can derail a game. The Packers just had their two biggest mistakes of the year come in the spotlight, which is the postseason. Yes, changes have to be made. LaFleur and his team just have to make sure the right changes are made to cast blame in the proper area and clean this up before next season.

Bill Curry @coachbillcurry If a team is incompetent on special teams it will never be a champion. This year’s Green Bay team was 32nd in the NFL on special teams prior to tonight’s game, and had an extra week to prepare. No one has to wonder why the 49ers won. Those amazing Packer fans deserve better. If a team is incompetent on special teams it will never be a champion. This year’s Green Bay team was 32nd in the NFL on special teams prior to tonight’s game, and had an extra week to prepare. No one has to wonder why the 49ers won. Those amazing Packer fans deserve better.

