Just how good was Tom Brady in 2007?

Believe it or not, Tom Brady's greatest NFL season ended with him staring at the Super Bowl podium from afar. The 2007 edition of Brady has to be in consideration for the greatest season ever by any NFL player. The season ended at heartbreak in the Super Bowl, but everyone knew this team was making the big game and they did.

Tom Brady threw for 4,806 yards, 50 touchdown and just eight interceptions in 2007. It was the only year in New England in which Brady averaged 300 passing yards. He also had a career-high completion percentage (68.9%) and highest QBR rating (87.0) by a landslide.

The Patriots scored at least 24 points in all 16 regular season games and scored at least 34 in their first eight games. Brady had a six-touchdown, no-turnover performance against the Dolphins and two games with five touchdown passes with no picks. Brady led the NFL's strongest all-time team on four game-winning drives.

There was no debate over who would win MVP as Brady walked comfortably toward the award. Randy Moss had 1,493 yards and a career-high 23 receiving touchdowns alongside Brady. Strictly speaking, the 2007 Patriots are the greatest regular-season team of all time.

Giants' win against Tom Brady is the greatest upset in NFL history

New England Patriots vs. New York Giants

The 2007 Patriots were favorites by 12 points to beat the New York Giants, who scrapped their way into the playoffs, in Super Bowl XLII. Fifteen years later, it feels crazy to think the Giants defense held the 2007 Patriots offense to 14 points in a 17-14 upset. The Patriots had scored at least 24 points in every single regular season game and won most of those by more than 10 points.

David Tyree's helmet catch should have been a sign that something freaky was going on. Plaxicio Burress's touchdown proved to be the decisive blow as Eli Manning lead the game-winning drive.

Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers were the halftime performers at Super Bowl XLII, but the only broken hearts that night belonged to the Patriots and their fans.

