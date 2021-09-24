5 NFL teams dealing with injury woes ahead of Week 3

Injuries are a part of NFL football, however for some teams it just seems like the footballing gods are against them. Several teams throughout the league are already dealing with a host of injuries just two weeks into the season.

Heading into Week 3, every team still has playoff aspirations. However, for others plugging gaps in offensive and defensive systems takes center stage.

5 teams with injury issues going into Week 3

Baltimore Ravens

The Ravens have seen their running back room get absolutely decimated. Gus Edwards, Justice Hill and J.K. Dobbins were all out for the year, and after Wednesday's practice, several stars did not participate.

Justin Houston, Brandon Williams, Tavon Young, Alejandro Villanueva, Ronnie Stanley, DeShon Elliott and Derek Wolfe were all non-participants in practice.

Just how many of these players will be available come game time is not yet certain, but the Ravens cannot handle many more injuries, especially to the offensive line and running back rooms.

Dallas Cowboys

Not much has gone right, injury-wise, for the Cowboys so far this season. Despite their 1-1 record, the Dallas coaching staff are plugging holes left, right and center.

Defensive end Dorance Armstrong and defensive tackle Carlos Watkins are the latest to be added to the injury list and will not play against the Eagles on Monday night.

They are joining Keanu Neal (COVID-19/Reserve list), Amari Cooper (ribs), Randy Gregory ( COVID/Reserve list), Demarcus Lawrence (foot, return Week 8), Michael Gallup (calf, return Week 5) Sean McKeon (ankle), Josh Ball (ankle), Neville Gallimore (elbow), Malik Turner (foot) and Francis Bernard (foot injury) and Kevin Joseph (groin) on the injury list.

Having so many players unavailable is not ideal for head coach Mike McCarthy as they gear up for a clash against a division rival.

San Francisco 49ers

Like the Ravens, San Francisco has been depleted at running back. JaMycal Hasty, Trey Sermon and Elijah Mitchell were all hurt against the Eagles as the injury woes continue for Kyle Shanahan.

Others included in the injury report for Wednesday's practice were Kevin Givens, Fred Warner, Emmanuel Moseley, Arik Armstead, Trent Williams, Javon Kinlaw and Jimmie Ward.

The 49ers face off against Aaron Rodgers and the Packers on Sunday night and will be hoping some will be available for the game.

Miami Dolphins

Dolphin fans were sick to their stomachs when Tua Tagovailoa went down against the Buffalo Bills on Sunday. It has now been revealed that Tua suffered fractured ribs in a huge hit. Tagovailoa only played eight snaps in the first quarter on Sunday before the injury.

Brian Flores stated that Tua is week-to-week and that the injury is not season-ending. Whenever a team loses their starting quarterback, it is anything but ideal.

Jacoby Brissett is now the starter for the 1-1 Dolphins as they look ahead to facing Derek Carr and the Las Vegas Raiders.

Indianapolis Colts

Coming off a loss to the LA Rams in which Carson Wentz was injured again, the Colts have some injury woes ahead of their clash with the Titans.

According to Wednesday's injury report, five out of the seven players listed did not participate.

Wentz, Jordan Glasgow, Braden Smith, Xavier Rhodes and Zach Pascal did not see the field.

Colts head coach Frank Reich stated that his prized quarterback in Carson Wentz sprained both ankles in the loss to the Rams and is in doubt for the Titans' match with Jacob Eason finishing the game on Sunday.

