Justin Fields or Aaron Rodgers Week 1 Start 'Em, Sit 'Em: Fantasy Football projections for QBs ahead Jets vs. Steelers clash

Week 1 of the 2025 fantasy football seaosn features an intriguing quarterback matchup between the Pittsburgh Steelers and New York Jets. Justin Fields and Aaron Rodgers will be facing off against each other with both of them taking on their former teams from last season. Here's which of the veterans is a better pick for lineups this week.
Is Justin Fields a good pick for Fantasy Football Week 1?
What makes Justin Fields an attractive quarterback option in fantasy football is his elite rushing abilities. He once rushed for 1,143 yards with the Chicago Bears on his way to an overall QB6 finish. He also rushed for 231 yards and five touchdowns in just six starts for the Pittsburgh Steelers last year.
Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!
Fields also finished as the weekly QB16 or better in each of his final four starts for the Steelers, despite only throwing for four total touchdowns in those games. If he can continue to attack defenses with his legs in his new role with the New York Jets, he could be a major sleeper, starting in Week 1 this year.
Is Aaron Rodgers a good pick for Fantasy Football Week 1?
The Jets were hoping Aaron Rodgers could return them to being legitimate playoff contenders, but he ultimately failed to do so. This resulted in him departing the franchiose to join the Steelers during the offseason, where he will be looking to get back on track.
The legendary quarterback quietly closed out last season with an impressive stretch in fantasy football, finishing as the weekly QB11 or better three times in his final five games. He even finished as the overall QB15 for the season in what many considered to be a down year, so he has sleeper upside in Week 1 against the Jets.
Who to pick between Justin Fields and Aaron Rodgers for Week 1?
Sportskeeda's Who Should I Start tool recommends using Justin Fields in Week 1 lineups over Aaron Rodgers. He is projected to more than his double his weekly point total in leagues that award four points for passing touchdowns.
Fields is one of the best rushing quarterbacks in the entire NFL and his expected contributions on the ground are a big reason for his superior projections. This gives him significantly more upside than Rodgers, while also providing a much safer floor in Week 1 in this direct matchup.
New York Jets Nation! Check out the latest Jets Schedule and dive into the New York Jets Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.