Justin Fields or Brock Purdy: Who should I start in Week 2 Fantasy Football?

Justin Fields and Brock Purdy were two of the most solid quarterbacks in Week 1 of the 2025 NFL season. Coming off shaky seasons, they got to work and delivered for their respective teams, although Purdy was the one who left the field with a win.

Ad

Week 2 could bring more positives to them, but when it comes to fantasy football, there's a clear favorite to start. If you're a manager figuring out who you should pick, this is your place.

Is Justin Fields a good pick for fantasy football Week 2?

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Justin Fields was the best quarterback not named Josh Allen in Week 1 of fantasy football. He went against his former team, the Pittsburgh Steelers, in a high-flying matchup in which he scored 29.52 fantasy points thanks to 16 completions for 218 yards and one touchdown.

Ad

Trending

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

Fields carried the ball 12 times for a 48-yard gain and two touchdowns. Aaron Rodgers ultimately led the Steelers to a game-winning field goal, but Fields showed that he could turn it up at any moment.

Is Brock Purdy a good pick for fantasy football Week 2?

Brock Purdy had a remarkable Sunday, too, as he led the San Francisco 49ers to a 17-13 hard-fought, close win over the Seattle Seahawks. Burdy wasn't as spectacular as Fields. He completed 26 of 35 pass attempts for 277 yards and two touchdowns.

Ad

The former Mr. Irrelevant was intercepted twice, but that didn't stop him from leading his team to a game-winning drive.

Purdy's numbers were solid for the stat sheet, but when it came to fantasy football, he recorded only 16.78 fantasy points. Fields scored almost twice his points in a loss. Next game, against the New Orleans Saints, could help Purdy pump those numbers, but he's not looking as dangerous as Fields right now.

Ad

Who to pick between Justin Fields and Brock Purdy for Week 2?

According to Sportskeeda's Who Should I Start tool, Justin Fields is the clear winner of this matchup. It won't be an easy matchup, as the Jets will host the defending division champions, the Buffalo Bills, but Lamar Jackson and the Ravens showed how to damage the Bills' defense.

Fields is the clear best option.

Of course, Fields isn't Jackson, but he can use his abilities to exploit Buffalo's weakness just like the two-time NFL MVP did Sunday night. The projected 19.7 fantasy points clear Purdy's 15.8 for this week.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Orlando Silva Orlando Silva is a sports writer and analyst covering the NBA and NFL with a sharp eye for breaking news, trade rumors and trending stories. He joined Sportskeeda’s NBA team in 2024, building on years of experience writing for outlets like Yardbarker, The Cold Wire, and BolaVIP US. A graduate in English Studies, Orlando has blended his academic background with a lifelong passion for sports to craft insightful, fan-focused coverage since 2019.



His NBA reporting often explores storylines both on and off the court, shaped by his deep admiration for the San Antonio Spurs, Tim Duncan, and coach Gregg Popovich. On the NFL side, his enthusiasm stretches back to 2007, with a strong rooting interest in the New York Giants and New Orleans Saints.



Beyond journalism, Orlando is also an entrepreneur and an aspiring music producer, always chasing the next creative outlet — whether it’s on the page, in the studio or in the middle of a playoff race. Know More

New York Jets Nation! Check out the latest Jets Schedule and dive into the New York Jets Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.