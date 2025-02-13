Justin Fields landing spots: 3 teams who could sign with Steelers QB in 2025

Quarterback Justin Fields agreed to a one-year contract last season to contend with Russell Wilson for the position of QB1 for the Pittsburgh Steelers. He finished with a 4-2 record in six starts, completing a career-best 65.8% of his throws for 1,106 yards, five touchdowns, and only one interception in ten games overall, even though Wilson finally took over as the starter.

Fields also made plays as a rusher, gaining 289 yards and five more scores with his legs, in addition to being an effective passer.

Although there's a strong likelihood that many teams will offer Fields a backup role, he will want to join a team where he can see a path to starting in the 2025 offseason.

Here, we will take a look at three teams who might be willing to add the former first-round draft pick to their rosters in 2025.

Top landing spots for Justin Fields

1) New York Jets

With Aaron Rodgers being informed the New York Jets are moving on from him when the 2025 season begins, Fields might be an appealing option if the Jets decide to look to free agency to acquire a new quarterback.

Fields might be a good offensive complement to the team's other standout players, such as wide receiver Garrett Wilson and running back Breece Hall. Wilson and Fields connected in college while both attended Ohio State, so the Jets might be persuaded to make a bid for the quarterback.

This might be one of Justin Fields' few chances to land a QB1 role and get his career back on track, even though the Jets haven't been known as a team that allows a quarterback's growth in recent years.

2) Las Vegas Raiders

The Las Vegas Raiders will probably give Justin Fields the best shot to start out of all the teams in the NFL that he may sign with this offseason.

Las Vegas obviously needs to find a starting quarterback in 2025, and although many have predicted that the organization will turn to the draft to address the position, Fields might be a logical option.

The Raiders own the No. 6 pick in the first round of the draft. They may have to forgo a sizable amount of draft capital to trade up to select Cam Ward or Shadeur Sanders, the two quarterback prospects available in the draft.

The Raiders may utilize their draft resources elsewhere and acquire a player like Justin Fields in free agency, who could add some explosiveness to their attack, rather than forfeiting valuable capital to choose a new quarterback.

3) Indianapolis Colts

Anthony Richardson, the Indianapolis Colts' second-year quarterback, needs serious competition next season.

Richardson is essentially the same player with little discernible progress two seasons after being selected with the fourth overall pick. In his two seasons in the league, he has only made 15 starts and missed 17 games because of four different injuries. He also missed two games during the 2024 season when he was benched in favor of 40-year-old Joe Flacco.

Richardson would get a heads-up that his QB1 role is not undisputed if Fields were signed this offseason, especially since general manager Chris Ballard has been outspoken about the value of bringing in competition.

Richardson and Justin Fields play similarly, so if Fields signs with the Colts in free agency, he should have no issue fitting in with the scheme.

