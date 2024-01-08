Justin Fields landing spots: 5 teams that should aggressively pursue Bears QB

Justin Fields' time in Chicago is probably over. Thanks to the Carolina Panthers, the Chicago Bears own the number one and number nine picks in this draft, and they will probably be taking Caleb Williams first overall. That means Fields could be headed anywhere via a trade. Here are the five teams that need him the most.

5) Pittsburgh Steelers

Could the Steelers go for Justin Fields?

The Pittsburgh Steelers improbably made the playoffs, but there's no one in that city that truly believes in either Kenny Pickett or Mason Rudolph as a long-term answer right now. Justin Fields would be an instant upgrade over both and he's not going to be as expensive as a free agent would be, so they have a chance to go for it with Fields, good weapons and a brand new offensive coordinator in 2024.

4) Denver Broncos

Could Justin Fields replace Russell Wilson?

The Russell Wilson era is over in Denver, and they need a quarterback. They can draft one, but there's a chance that only Bo Nix falls to them at their draft spot. Fields will only be one year older than Nix on draft day, and he has three NFL seasons of experience, so he's a much better option for Denver at this point.

3) Minnesota Vikings

Kirk Cousins is a free agent, and the Minnesota Vikings likely also pick too low to really get their guy. Coming off a devastating injury at his age, Cousins returning to form is no guarantee. Fields with Justin Jefferson and Jordan Addison would make for a dynamic offense, though.

2) Las Vegas Raiders

The Las Vegas Raiders also pick pretty low in the draft, so their franchise QB likely won't be found there. They also can't really roll into next year with a QB room of Jimmy Garoppolo and Aidan O'Connell. Those guys aren't the future, but Justin Fields could be and he could be good enough to satisfy Davante Adams and keep him in town.

1) Atlanta Falcons

Could the Falcons get Justin Fields?

There's no team more in need of Fields than the Atlanta Falcons. They have Bijan Robinson, Kyle Pitts and Drake London. They need a quarterback, and he went to college in Georgia for a bit. He's a perfect pairing, and the team will have a new head coach. This is a match made in heaven and it likely makes the Falcons the NFC South's team to beat.