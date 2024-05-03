Justin Fields landing spots: Top 5 teams that should pursue Steelers QB for 2025

It appears that Justin Fields is headed for a new team by the end of the 2024 NFL season. The Pittsburgh Steelers declined to pick up his fifth-year option after acquiring him from the Chicago Bears, who originally drafted him in 2021.

Bears traded Fields to the Steelers last month, clearing the way for rookie quarterback Caleb Williams, who was chosen as the first overall pick in this year's NFL Draft.

Following the news, let's take a look at five potential destinations for the dual-threat QB.

Best potential fits for Justin Fields in 2025

Here's a look at five potential fits for Justin Fields in the 2025 NFL season:

1. Las Vegas Raiders

It was widely expected that the Las Vegas Raiders would do everything possible to select a quarterback in the 2024 NFL Draft. However, they didn't, and the team will have to rely on career backup Gardner Minshew to lead the franchise to an unlikely playoff berth in 2024.

Justin Fields could be an enticing proposition for the Raiders in the 2025 NFL season. Fields is a dual-threat QB with a penchant for the spectacular; a pairing of him and Davante Adams would be box office in Las Vegas.

2. Seattle Seahawks

The Seattle Seahawks enter the 2024 season with Geno Smith as their starting QB for the third straight year.

However, the team did not draft a young quarterback in the NFL Draft, which might prove beneficial to Justin Fields. If the 25-year-old joins the club, he could get mentored by Smith, a two-time Pro Bowler. He then may take over the starting job in the not-too-distant future.

3. Pittsburgh Steelers

There's always the possibility that Justin Fields could surpass Russell Wilson in the QB1 competition and leave the Steelers regretting their decision to decline his fifth-year option.

If Fields manages to impress Mike Tomlin well enough, he could have a long and productive future in Pittsburgh.

4. Minnesota Vikings

The Minnesota Vikings just selected J. J. McCarthy in the first round of the NFL Draft. However, McCarthy joins a Vikings team that is deeply used to the Kirk Cousins and Justin Jefferson connection.

Fields could be a stellar bridge quarterback for McCarthy, pending his mastery of the NFL rule book and his ability to perform on a weekly basis. Furthermore, he could give Kevin O'Connell's offense a different scoring option rather than their predictable pass-first approach.

5. Denver Broncos

The Denver Broncos make this list for the same reason as the Minnesota Vikings. The Broncos have recently drafted quarterback Bo Nix in the first round, but he might take some time to adapt to the NFL.

Fields could be a decent mentor and competition for Nix in his second NFL season. Fields would keep Nix on his toes in the Broncos depth chart, and Sean Payton might be the perfect coach to unlock Fields' bags of untapped potential.