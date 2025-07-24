Justin Fields replacements: 5 QBs Jets should target amid $40,000,000 star's leg injury ft. Kirk Cousins and more

Justin Fields has suffered a setback ahead of his first season with the New York Jets. According to Yahoo Sports, Fields was carted to the locker room during Thursday's practice with an apparent lower leg injury. The injury comes just a few months after the dual-threat QB signed a two-year, $40 million deal with Aaron Glenn's side.So, with Fields potentially questionable to start the season, let's look at five quarterbacks the Jets should target to step into his role.5 QBs the New York Jets should target amid Justin Fields' leg injury5. Sam Howell, Minnesota VikingsSam Howell is currently competing for the backup quarterback role on the Minnesota Vikings. Howell is a season removed from starting all 17 games for the Washington Commanders, and amassing a 3-14 record in the process.However, Howell's lack of success as a starting quarterback in the NFL might count against him in the search for Field's temporary replacement. Therefore, the Jets might be better served by exploring other options.4. Drew Lock, Seattle SeahawksDrew Lock is a career backup, and he's all but set to re-enact the role in 2025. Lock is firmly behind Sam Darnold in the Seahawks pecking order.However, Justin Fields' injury could give Lock a shot at a sustained starting role in the NFL for the first time since the 2020 season, when he was playing for the Denver Broncos. However, it might cost the Jets a third-day pick to get the deal sorted.3. Mitch Trubisky, Buffalo BillsMitch Trubisky is entering another season with the Buffalo Bills. The chances of Trubisky starting for the perennial AFC contenders are slim to none due to Josh Allen's remarkable durability.So, joining the New York Jets might be Trubisky's best chance at starting games in his Year 9 campaign. The Jets could get him for a late draft pick or via a swap with a third-string skill player on their current roster.2. Kenny Pickett, Cleveland BrownsKenny Pickett is in a four-way competition for the Cleveland Browns QB1 spot. He's competing against fellow Super Bowl-winning veteran Joe Flacco, as well as rookies Dillon Gabriel and Shedeur Sanders. However, at the moment, it's looking like Flacco is the QB to beat.Rather than compete for potentially just one year as a starter, Pickett could take his talents to New York and play for Aaron Glenn's side. It could give him a chance at remaining a starter even when Justin Fields returns from injury.1. Kirk Cousins, Atlanta FalconsKirk Cousins is the best-paid backup quarterback in the NFL. Cousins is backing up Michael Penix Jr. on the Atlanta Falcons, and he's been looking for a better situation all offseason.The unfortunate injury to Justin Fields might have opened up Cousins' final chance to start in the league. It's more likely than not that the Jets are on the phone with the perennial Pro Bowler to gauge his interest in joining ahead of the 2025 campaign.