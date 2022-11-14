Things got scary in San Francisco when Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert suffered a massive hit from 49ers linebacker Dre Greenlaw as the first half was coming to an end.

Herbert, being tackled from behind by two defenders while trying to pick up a first down with his legs, was met with a helmet-to-helmet hit from Greenlaw.

Greenlaw, who was preparing to hit the QB with his shoulder, ended up striking the quarterback with his helmet once safety Jimmie Ward knocked into Herbert from behind and caused the signal caller to lower his helmet and fall victim to the shot.

The 49ers linebacker was ejected following the hit, and the franchise quarterback went on to miss the remainder of the half.

However, the 24-year-old was ready to go once the second half came around.

At the time of writing, it's clear Los Angeles needs its QB.

The team went into the half with a 16-10 lead in large part of his efforts, primarily because of his ability to make these types of throws.

If the Chargers want to best San Francisco's ferocious defense, they'll need more of this.

RGIII insists Dre Greenlaw should not have been ejected for Herbert hit

It's no secret that defenders are at the mercy of quarterbacks and their movements.

Former NFL quarterback Robert Griffin III is fully aware of this, and gave his thoughts on Greenlaw's ejection.

Robert Griffin III @RGIII Greenlaw should NOT HAVE BEEN EJECTED for this hit. Led with the shoulder and Herbert was hit into him. Greenlaw should NOT HAVE BEEN EJECTED for this hit. Led with the shoulder and Herbert was hit into him. https://t.co/hjgv1I0u4H

The former Heisman winner certainly has a point.

Ward, sporting the full-length white sleeves, forces the QB's head to be lowered by diving at the QB's back. Greenlaw, who was running downfield, had no way of knowing this was in the works.

Still, the NFL remains adamant about ridding players who dole out these hits no matter how intentional they are.

Perhaps it's true Greenlaw shouldn't have been ejected as this clearly wasn't his plan.

