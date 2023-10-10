Justin Jefferson injury: 3 WRs to trade for in fantasy football to replace Vikings star 

Justin Jefferson suffered an injury on Sunday. The star wide receiver was forced out of the game and did not return. The team is being swift and placing him on Injured Reserve almost immediately, which suggests a rather serious injury. With an extended absence on the way, here's what you need to know and who you could target in fantasy football to replace him.

What happened to Justin Jefferson? When will Vikings WR return?

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Justin Jefferson suffered a hamstring injury during the first half of the game on Sunday. He would be forced out of action in another narrow loss for the Minnesota Vikings.

The Kansas City Chiefs earned a seven-point win with Jefferson on the sideline, and the Vikings will need to adjust to that life. The star wide receiver and consensus first overall pick for fantasy football is going to miss some time with that same injury.

The Vikings have genuine concern for Jefferson and he has almost immediately been placed on injured reserve. The star wideout will be out at least four weeks, per Tom Pelissero.

Expand Tweet

He said on X:

"The Vikings plan to place WR Justin Jefferson on injured reserve because of the hamstring injury he suffered in Sunday’s loss to Kansas City, per sources."

The absence could be extended, but it will be at least four games:

"The exact timeline is TBD based on how he responds to treatment. But Jefferson is out at least four games."

Players placed on IR can only return after four weeks, but the injuries often require more time. Jefferson's exact return date is yet unknown.

Justin Jefferson injury: 3 alternatives for Vikings WR

3) Drake London

Given the inconsistency with the Atlanta Falcons offense, Drake London owners may be frustrated and willing to move on. London has proven to be their top target. Since Week 1, he's generally been involved more than Kyle Pitts and has scored twice. Look for him as a short-term stopgap for the loss of Jefferson.

2) Puka Nacua

Puka Nacua would be a good target

Puka Nacua has burst onto the scene. With the return of Cooper Kupp, his numbers are likely to decrease even in spite of a big game with Kupp active on Sunday. His target numbers aren't sustainable, but he's still a very good fantasy option. He'd be worth trading for to slot in as your wide receiver for a few weeks while you await Justin Jefferson's return.

1) Jordan Addison

Jordan Addison will replace Justin Jefferson

No one stands to gain from Jefferson's absence than Jordan Addison fantasy managers. He will become the WR1 in that offense. With how well Kirk Cousins has thrown the ball, he now has high-end potential. Trading for him would be difficult since he's coming off his best game and is now the top dog, but he's the best Jefferson replacement.

Check out our trade analyzer for help making the right deal in any of these scenarios.