Justin Jefferson or Jakobi Meyers Week 4 Start 'Em, Sit 'Em: Fantasy Football projections for WRs explored

Week 4 of fantasy football is here, and it's once again time to weigh up key matchups to determine the best lineup for your fantasy team. Some players are everyday starters, while others demand more careful inspection week in and week out.

Justin Jefferson used to be a full-blown superstar in fantasy football. However, he's recently been demanding a deeper examination with how opposing defenses have locked him down.

His production has dropped to the point where he is comparable to Las Vegas Raiders wideout Jakobi Meyers. While Meyers is a reliable fantasy receiver, he doesn't measure up to Puka Nacua-level production.

That said, let's find out who you should start in Week 4 between Jefferson and Meyers.

Justin Jefferson Week 4 Fantasy Football projections

NFL: Cincinnati Bengals at Minnesota Vikings - Source: Imagn

While the Vikings are holding on to a winning record, Justin Jefferson hasn't been the superstar he's known to be. Heading into Week 4, he's yet to cross the 100-yard mark in a game. He also has but one touchdown to his name.

A matchup with the Pittsburgh Steelers doesn't seem like a recipe for big yardage. Jefferson will have to figure a few things out before returning to his usual level, having failed to score more than 13 fantasy points in a game this season.

Jakobi Meyers Week 4 Fantasy Football projections

Jakobi Meyers will look to finally cross the 100-yard mark when the Raiders host a struggling Chicago Bears squad this week. The Raiders might be sitting at 1-2, but they've held their own thus far, only losing to powerhouses like the LA Chargers and Washington Commanders.

Sunday afternoon will see Meyers go toe-to-toe with a defense that ranks 29th against wide receivers. It might be a tight game, meaning Meyers could receive even more chances in the passing game.

Justin Jefferson or Jakobi Meyers Week 4 Start 'Em, Sit 'Em

According to Sportskeeda's Who Should I Start? tool, Justin Jefferson is the best option between the two, expected to score 19.1 fantasy points.

Although he's been struggling to get back in his usual shape, he still presents a breakout opportunity in Kevin O'Connell's offense.

Jakobi Meyers, on the other hand, isn't a bad bet, either, as he's expected to book a new fantasy high of 14.4 points.

