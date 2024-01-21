Justin Madubuike Ravens contract: How much is DT earning in Baltimore?

Baltimore Ravens defensive tackle Justin Madubuike is one of the team's key players on the defensive side of the ball. The Texas A&M alum has become a starter on John Harbaugh's side, and he is playing arguably the finest football of his career in 2023.

According to Spotrac, Justin Madubuike is currently on a four-year contract worth $4,853,308. It is important to note the defensive tackle is still on his rookie deal, signed in the immediate aftermath of his being drafted into the NFL. Madubuike's contract includes a signing bonus of $1,089,680, and $1,089,680 of the deal was guaranteed upon signing. He is set to become a free agent in 2024, but it's highly unlikely the Ravens won't offer him significantly improved terms upon the completion of the current NFL season.

Justin Madubuike's career earnings

According to Spotrac, Justin Madubuike has earned $6,432,110 in his four-year NFL career. It is by virtue of Madubuike being a third-round pick in the 2020 NFL Draft. As you probably already know, the higher a player is drafted, the better his first contract in the NFL.

Justin Madubuike entered the 2023 NFL season knowing that it was his contract year. He ended the season by being one of the Ravens' best players. Madubuike is set for a major pay bump in 2024, either with the Ravens or another NFL franchise.

Justin Madubuike's NFL career timeline

Justin Madubuike had a productive college football career with Texas A&M. His junior season was particularly impressive, with the Dallas, Texas native compiling a stat line of 45 tackles and 5.5 sacks.

The Baltimore Ravens selected Madubuike in the third round of the 2020 NFL Draft. Due to injuries and other factors, Madubuike compiled a stat line of just 19 combined tackles and 1.0 sacks in his rookie season.

The sophomore defensive tackle enjoyed more luck with injuries and form in 2021, so much so that he finished the 2021 season with 36 combined tackles, 2.0 sacks, and two pass breakups in 15 games.

Madubuike enjoyed an even better 2022 season, with the Texas native becoming a full-fledged starter on John Harbaugh's defense. Madubuike started in every game in 2022, compiling a stat line of 42 combined tackles, 5.5 sacks, and three pass breakups. He was instrumental in the Ravens' postseason run.

This year hasn't been different, as Madubuike has put the league on notice about his versatile skill set. The fourth-year Pro started the season by recording at least a half-sack in 11 straight games between Weeks 4 and 14. This feat is an NFL record, as Madubuike tied NFL greats Chris Jones, Jared Allen, Shaun Ellis, and Trey Hendrickson in the process. By the end of the season, Madubuike had amassed a stat line of 56 combined tackles and 13.0 sacks. He earned his first-ever Pro Bowl nod toward the end of the regular season.