Justin Reid landing spots: Top 3 teams that should pursue Chiefs’ star safety in 2025 NFL free agency

Justin Reid has spent each of the past three seasons with the Kansas City Chiefs after beginning his NFL career with the Houston Texans. He has won two Super Bowl rings and three AFC Championships in Kansas City as a key piece of the Chiefs' defensive secondary serving as a starting safety.

His future appears to be in question as his current contract is set to expire this year when the 2025 NFL free agency period begins.

Reid has been a versatile contributor to their defense, totaling 265 tackles, three interceptions, four sacks, and 23 defended passes in three years, but if they do decide to move on from him this year, here are three potential landing spots.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Justin Reid landing spots in 2025 NFL free agency

Justin Reid

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

#1 - Los Angeles Chargers

Trending

The Los Angeles Chargers have one of the most dynamic safeties in the NFL with Derwin James, but could use an upgrade to start alongside him. Pairing him with Justin Reid would create one of the best safety combos in the league. It would make sense for them to try to steal him away from their divison rivals the Kansas City Chiefs.

Head coach Jim Harbaugh also has a bit of a connection to Reid as his brother Justin played for him in college football with the Stanford Cardinal and for the San Francisco 49ers in the NFL. Harbaugh may be more interested in adding Reid due to this connection.

#2 - Minnesota Vikings

The Minnesota Vikings defense was solid last season, but its biggest weakness was against the opposing passing attack. It allowed the fourth-most passing yards per game last year, so it could beneift from improving in this area.

Justin Reid can potentially help the team to do so, especially with key pieces of the defensive secondary scheduled to become free agents. This includes Cam Bynum and Stephon Gilmore, so the Vikings should be looking to bring in some reinforcements.

#3 - Cincinnati Bengals

The Cincinnati Bengals had one of the most dominant offenses in the NFL last season, but still missed out on making it to the playoffs. Their struggling defense was one of the biggest reasons why, so they should use this offseason to focus on improving on this side of the ball.

Potentially adding Justin Reid would be a step in the right direction for them in addressing their deficiencies on defense. They were one of only four teams to allow 30 or more passing touchdowns last season and he can help to reduce that number.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Chiefs Fans! Check out the latest Kansas City Chiefs Schedule and dive into the Chiefs Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.