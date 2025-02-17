Justin Simmons landing spots: Top 4 teams that should pursue 2x Pro Bowler in 2025 NFL free agency

Justin Simmons spent the bulk of his career with the Denver Broncos. For well over half a decade, the safety was one of the biggest names in Denver. However, that time has come and gone. Simmons had his first season away from the Broncos this year with the Atlanta Falcons and unless something changes fast, he will be on the move once again.

Here are four suitable landing spots for the safety.

Landing spots 2025 free agency - Justin Simmons

#4 - Tampa Bay Buccaneers

The 2024 Tampa Bay Buccaneers could be summed up as a team with an explosive offense and struggling defense. The result was a team close to .500. If Baker Mayfield wants a true playoff run in 2025, it will take improving a bottom-four pass defense considerably.

That could happen in the NFL draft, but adding Simmons gives the team options going into 2025. As a division rival of the Atlanta Falcons, Simmons could also be a source of information.

#3 - Detroit Lions

The Detroit Lions saw their defense lose them the season down the stretch. It wasn't their fault after getting hit with a tsunami of injuries, but adding a piece to help round out the secondary decreases the chances of a similar injury plague striking the team in 2025.

Simmons might even be able to fill in as a low-tier cornerback at times should things get drastic once again. According to Spotrac, Justin Simmons is coming off a season in which he played on a $7.5 million deal. He might be a steal of a deal if he can be had for that price or cheaper this year.

#2 - Baltimore Ravens

The Baltimore Ravens had one of the best rushing defenses in the league last season. However, they also had one of the lowest-ranked passing defenses. It's clear that something needs to be upgraded in the secondary.

Why not start by adding Simmons? His arrival could help the team with its playoff struggles, especially after a disappointing output with the pass defense last year all season long.

#1 - Jacksonville Jaguars

Heading into an age 32 season, Justin Simmons is seemingly not a player that will be around forever. That said, there is still gas in the tank and tread on the tires today.

The Jaguars ranked dead last in average passing yards allowed per game last season. Adding Justin Simmons to the lineup could only bolster their prospects this season.

