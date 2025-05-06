Justin Tucker landing spots: Should teams take a gamble on embattled ex-Ravens kicker?

The Baltimore Ravens' Justin Tucker era is officially over. On Monday, the reigning AFC North champions announced that they had released the veteran kicker after thirteen seasons.

It represents a major downfall for one of the best kickers of this era, who has won a Super Bowl, been an eight-time All-Pro and seven-time Pro Bowler, and set multiple league and franchise records throughout his career. However, a career-worst 73.3% field goal percentage in 2024, then the emergence sexual misconduct allegations in late January, seriously tarnished his image.

His job security was further harmed when the Ravens drafted Tyler Loop in the sixth round of the recently-concluded draft. And with the team officially moving on with the rookie, he will need to find a new home - like any of these three.

3 best landing spots for ex-Ravens kicker Justin Tucker

3) Carolina Panthers

NFL: JAN 05 Panthers at Falcons - Source: Getty

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

The Carolina Panthers have lost veteran Eddy Pineiro in free agency. Meanwhile, his supposed replacement Matthew Wright has been a nomad throughout most of his career, playing at least ten games only once - in 2021, and even then, he was only a replacement.

The team surely can do better than that. Enter Tucker, who may be the best kicker they can have since the legendary John Kasay.

2) Indianapolis Colts

Indianapolis Colts v New York Jets - Source: Getty

The Indianapolis Colts are coming off ditching Matt Gay, who was just entering the second half of a record-breaking contract that he signed in 2023 as a free agent. But his currently-presumed replacement Spencer Shrader bounced around the league in his rookie season and looks unlikely to break that trend as a sophomore.

And then, there is Justin Tucker. The man has seen, done, and felt it all; and he may have at least five good years in him.

1) San Francisco 49ers

Los Angeles Rams v San Francisco 49ers - Source: Getty

Back in 2023, the San Francisco 49ers seemingly found their Robbie Gould replacement when they drafted Michigan sensation Jake Moody within the first 100 picks. And he was sensational as a rookie, reaching the Super Bowl and briefly holding the event record for longest field goal.

But then, 2024 happened. Injuries and costly misses badly hurt his intrateam standing, and head coach Kyle Shanahan said after this year's draft that he would be bringing in a veteran from outside to provide "serious competition".

Tucker, for all the controversy he has been generating recently, is as serious a competitor as they come - the perfect fit for a franchise that still wants to "win now".

