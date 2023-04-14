Justin Watson’s Chiefs contract: How much will Patrick Mahomes’ reliable weapon earn in Kansas City return?

Justin Watson joined the Kansas City Chiefs during the 2022 NFL offseason after spending his first four years with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. He signed a one-year contract with the team in what was essentially a "prove it" deal. How he performed during the 2022 NFL season would likely determine his future in Kansas City.

Apparently, the Chiefs liked what they saw out of Justin Watson as they recently signed him to a brand new contract during the 2023 NFL offseason. The new deal is worth up to $6 million over the next two seasons, including $1.4 million in fully guaranteed money. The contract expires at the conclusion of the 2024 NFL season, when he will potentially become an unrestricted free agent.

Adam Schefter @AdamSchefter twitter.com/i/web/status/1… Chiefs re-signed WR Justin Watson to a two-year deal worth up to $6 million, including $1.4 million guaranteed, per his agent @JLSports3 Chiefs re-signed WR Justin Watson to a two-year deal worth up to $6 million, including $1.4 million guaranteed, per his agent @JLSports3. twitter.com/i/web/status/1…

Justin Watson's previous deal with the Chiefs was worth just over $1 million dollars for one year, so he's receiving a fairly significant raise to remain in Kansas City. The new contract nearly doubles his AAV up to $1.75 million.

Watson earned his new contract with the Chiefs by being one of the many options for Patrick Mahomes in the passing game. Their roster was extremely deep at the wide receiver position last year, but Watson still found a way to carve out a role for himself. He contributed to the Chiefs eventually winning a Super Bowl ring, totaling 18 receptions for 345 yards and two touchdowns, including in the NFL Playoffs.

The 2022 NFL season resulted in the second Super Bowl of Watson's young career. He previously helped the Buccaneers win a ring, defeating his new team, the Chiefs.

In his first three seasons in Tampa Bay after being selected in the fifth round of the 2018 NFL Draft, he totaled 23 receptions for 258 yards and two touchdowns.

In just one year in Kansas City, Watson posted career highs in several categories, including receptions and yards. He will have an opportunity to progress even further during the 2023 NFL season, given the new outlook of the Chiefs' depth at wide receiver.

Justin Watson appears set for a larger role with Chiefs in 2023 NFL season

The Chiefs lost two key contributors to their passing game during the 2023 NFL free-agency period. Mecole Hardman signed with the New York Jets during the free-agency period, while JuJu Smith-Schuster joined the New England Patriots.

The two departures combined to record 103 receptions for 1,230 yards and seven touchdowns during Patrick Mahomes' second NFL MVP campaign. Justin Watson is a prime candidate to pick up some of the missing production, especially after receiving a new contract in Kansas City.

