K.J. Osborn Patriots contract: How much will WR earn in New England?

The New England Patriots have added K.J. Osborn to their wide receiver group. The veteran joins after four years with the Minnesota Vikings. Osborn has signed a one-year contract worth $4,000,000 to join head coach Jerod Mayo's team.

The experienced pass catcher will join a New England Patriots side that has fallen on hard times over the years. The Patriots have made just one postseason appearance since Tom Brady's departure and recently parted ways with legendary head coach Bill Belichick. They've since employed former Patriots great Mayo, as Robert Kraft aims to bring back the Patriot Way.

Expand Tweet

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

K.J. Osborn's career earnings

K.J. Osborn has spent his entire career catching passes for the Minnetonka Vikings. However, following the expiration of his contract, the Miami product decided to take his talents to New England on a prove-it deal.

According to Spotrac, Osborn has earned $5,353,754 in his four-year NFL career. The pacey wideout served almost exclusively as a backup during his time in the league, playing behind Adam Thielen and Justin Jefferson during his stint in Minnesota. He'll get the chance to compete for a starting job in New England and potentially be part of an intriguing rebuild job in modern history's most successful NFL franchise.

Expand Tweet

K.J. Osborn's NFL career timeline

K.J. Osborn was a standout pass catcher for the Miami Hurricanes. He earned plaudits as a wide receiver and return specialist. This was enough for the Minnesota Vikings to select him in round five of the 2020 NFL Draft.

Osborn started his NFL career with a decent showing in his rookie year. However, his breakout season was in year two, when he was the clear WR3 in Minnesota. He ended his sophomore season with 655 receiving yards and seven touchdowns, which ranked him third on the team behind Pro Bowlers Justin Jefferson and Adam Thielen.

Since then, the 26-year-old has been a decent addition to a stacked wide receiver room in Minnesota. He'll have the chance to carve out a niche in New England and potentially earn the first huge contract of his career at the end of the 2024/25 NFL season.