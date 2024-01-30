Kadarius Toney Chiefs contract: How much is WR earning in Kansas City?

Kadarius Toney is one of the most talked-about wide receivers in the National Football League. The Mobile, Alabama, native is outspoken and not one to back down from arguments and has had altercations with fans and the occasional tirade against his team.

However, when fit, the Florida alum remains one of the consistent names on the Kansas City Chiefs' team sheet, which begs the question, how much is Kadarius Toney earning in Kansas City? We will touch on that and more in this article.

How much is Kadarius Toney earning in Kansas City?

Spotrac says that Kadarius Toney earns $3,429,877 yearly with the Kansas City Chiefs. The former New York Giants wideout is in his four-year, $13,719,508 rookie contract, which the Chiefs absolved following his trade.

Furthermore, the former first-round pick has earned $11,188,665 in his three-year NFL career. The pass catcher and return specialist remains on a team-friendly deal and is set to become an unrestricted free agent in 2026.

How did Kadarius Toney perform in 2023?

Kadarius Toney ended the 2022 season with a bang. The Florida alum set a Super Bowl record, registering a 65-yard punt return in the fourth quarter in Super Bowl 2023. That was crucial, as the Chiefs beat the Philadelphia Eagles 38–35 to earn Toney his first Super Bowl ring.

He came into the 2023 season with many expectations and a chip on his shoulder. Unfortunately, the lights seemed too bright, as Toney endured a miserable first season in Kansas City.

Toney developed a habit of dropping dimes from two-time MVP Patrick Mahomes and was regularly benched in the most crucial parts of regular-season games. Toney ended the 2023 regular season with 169 receiving yards and one TD in 13 games. He also added 58 returning yards on punts for the season.

Furthermore, the rise of Rashee Rice as Patrick Mahomes' second favorite pass-catching option makes Toney's role in the team redundant. Mahomes has a stellar receiving pairing of Travis Kelce and Rice to throw to.

Also, Isiah Pacheco is a decent option for hand-offs and the occasional running back catch in unorthodox situations. Hence, Toney has yet to be needed in the postseason as the Chiefs have marched on to their fourth Super Bowl game of the Andy Reid-Patrick Mahomes era.

They are one win away from being the first team to go back-to-back since Bill Belichick coached the New England Patriots in the 2000s.