Kadarius Toney injury history: A look at 2x Super Bowl-winning WR’s career

Kadarius Toney has had some highs in his NFL career like winning the Super Bowl but today marked one of the lowest moments for the wide receiver. He was arrested after allegedly strangling a woman in Georgia which was reportedly severe enough to constrain her breathing.

For a player who was once touted as one of the biggest prospects coming out of college, it must be said that his path back to professional football is looking increasingly difficult. The charges are severe enough for teams to reconsider taking him on their roster.

Coupled with his off-field behavior, there are also injury concerns on the field that could force any general manager who was thinking about him to reconsider. He was drafted out of college in 2021 and suffered his first injury in professional football during his rookie season.

He missed four games that year for the Giants after picking up an oblique injury. He was also placed on the COVID-19 reserve list toward the end of the season. His 2022 season also saw him struggle with various issues, including a hamstring injury in the second week. That caused him to miss five games and he was traded to the Chiefs.

After finishing that year with a Super Bowl victory, one might have expected Kadarius Toney's luck and performances to change but he suffered a torn meniscus during the 2023 season training camp. He made it back for Week 1, though, but would miss his first match that season in Week 12 with a hip/ankle issue. That would also cause him to miss the final three weeks that year. He would not feature in the postseason either but collected a Super Bowl ring.

He became a free agent in 2024 and had to wait until the beginning of the regular season for the Cleveland Browns to take a chance on him. However, he never hit his stride there either and was cut in December.

Kadarius Toney might have had a chance to prove that his persistent injuries were a thing of the past in a physical, had any franchise been willing to take a chance. However, the latest allegations are serious enough that it seems probable that no organization will consider him unless he is fully exonerated.

Revisiting Kadarius Toney's career highs and lows

Kadarius Toney's career has been full of ups and downs. He was selected in the first round of the 2021 NFL Draft with the 20th overall pick by the New York Giants. He was expected to be a starter but flattered to deceive. After failing to live up to his initial promise, he was traded to the Chiefs.

His 2022 season in Kansas City featured the biggest high of his professional football life. They made it to the Super Bowl and beat the Philadelphia Eagles 38-35. He had a 65-yard punt return, which is a record in the championship game, and also caught a touchdown.

The 2023 season, though, was a major letdown for Kadarius Toney. He had multiple drops in the Chiefs' Week 1 loss to the Lions and it is something that plagued him for the rest of the season. He was not even on the field as Kansas City lifted the Lombardi Trophy in consecutive years, having had personal reasons added to his game designation in addition to the hip/ankle injury he was reportedly suffering from.

They did not bring him back in 2024 and the Browns took a chance on him. However, he was cut before the season ended after a muffed punt and a taunting penalty in their Week 14 loss against the Steelers.

Many might have thought that might be the lowest moment of his life but recent events have exceeded that threshold.

