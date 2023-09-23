Kadarius Toney injury update: Latest on Chiefs WR for fantasy football Week 3

Kadarius Toney has not had a great start to the 2023 NFL season. The Kansas City Chiefs wideout has managed a mere 36 yards on six receptions and one fumble across two games. However, fantasy football fans will be aware of Toney's ability, as he played a pivotal role in helping the Chiefs win the Super Bowl last season.

Nonetheless, some fantasy football managers are pondering over whether to start Toney in Week 3 when Kansas City takes on the Chicago Bears. The receiver has been dealing with a toe injury, which is giving many pause.

Kadarius Toney injury update

Toney has been listed as questionable for Week 3. The receiver did not practice with the Chiefs on Wednesday and Thursday but was a limited participant in Friday's training session.

Since Toney hasn't been regular for the Chiefs in practice this week, it's better to avoid him as a fantasy pick for Week 3. The player missed time in training camp and the preseason as well with a right knee issue.

What happened to Kadarius Toney?

Toney injured his left toe in Kansas City's Week 2 win over the Jacksonville Jaguars. Chiefs head coach Andy Reid spoke to reporters after the game about his injury and said:

"Toney’s left foot was bothering him a little bit. We’ll check it out. He played most of the plays that he was supposed to be in on."

It was later revealed that Toney sprained his toe during the game against the Jaguars. He caught three passes for 35 yards and ran it once for three yards to help the Chiefs to a 17-9 win.

When will Kadarius Toney return?

There have been no confirmed reports on when Toney will return to action for the Kansas City Chiefs. However, since the receiver returned to limited practice on Friday, it appears that his injury isn't too serious.

Despite Toney's early-season struggles, he remains a key member of the Kansas City offense. If he is unable to play in Week 3 against the Chicago Bears, the Chiefs might turn to either Justyn Ross or Rashee Rice to fill in the void.