Kadarius Toney injury update: Latest on Chiefs WR for fantasy football Week 4

Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Kadarius Toney dealing with injuries is nothing new, but his status for Week 4 is up in the air.

Toney was expected to have a big role with a Chiefs offense that saw Juju Smith-Schuster leave in free agency. But, so far, Toney has struggled and is dealing with a toe injury.

Kadarius Toney injury update

Kadarius Toney is dealing with a toe injury

Kadarius Toney has played in all three games this season for the Kansas City Chiefs. However, the receiver barely saw the field in the Chiefs' Week 3 win over the Chicago Bears.

Toney was dealing with the toe injury and caught just one pass for a negative one-yard. Andy Reid had said that after the game, Toney's toe was swollen, which hindered him from getting much playing time.

Already this week, Toney was limited in practice on Wednesday and Thursday, which puts his status in the air.

This season, Toney has struggled mightily, as through three weeks, he's caught seven passes for 35 yards. He also caught just one pass for one yard in Week 1, so his 35 yards all came in the Week 2 win over the Jacksonville Jaguars.

What happened to Kadarius Toney?

Kadarius Toney dealing with an injury is nothing new, as last season he played in just nine games and in his rookie season, he played in just 10 games.

Toney reportedly sprained his toe during the Chiefs Week 2 win over the Jaguars, and it hindered him in practice all last week.

The former Super Bowl champion also missed most of training camp due to an injury, which Andy Reid believes has played a role in his slow start.

“I mean, the kid, when I said that after the game, he missed all the training camp from, from honestly, the first punt return, pre-practice on through. So he literally had no training camp. Until just the last few days, when we got back here, he did something we measured that we didn’t give him a lot. But with that, I thought his getting in the game was important."

When will Kadarius Toney return?

Kadarius Toney hasn't been completely ruled out for the Kansas City Chiefs Week 4 road game against the New York Jets on Sunday Night Football.

With Toney being limited on Wednesday and Thursday, and the receiver barely playing last week, Kansas City will likely rest him and try getting back to 100 percent.

If Toney doesn't play in Week 4, wide receivers Skyy Moore, Marquez Valdes-Scantling, and Rashee Rice will likely see an uptick in their snap count. Also, tight end Travis Kelce will likely receive even more targets.