WATCH: Colin Kaepernick films workout with Tyler Lockett amid NFL comeback rumors

Former NFL quarterback Colin Kaepernick was seen working out with Seattle Seahawks wide receiver Tyler Lockett amongst reports of the quarterback making a comeback.

The former San Francisco 49ers quarterback displayed video footage of his workout with the Seattle Pro Bowl receiver. Click here to watch a video of his workout.

It shows Kaepernick completing passes to Lockett on several occasions while the receiver ran routes for the former NFL signal-caller on a high school field.

The 34-year-old quarterback looked good, tossing short, intermediate, and deep throws and hitting every one of the passes he threw in the video. Kaepernick and Lockett connected as the quarterback sent out a tweet inquiring for receivers to throw to, and the Seahawks All-Pro wideout quickly replied to the tweet:

"Let’s do it bro! "Me and my brother will come run routes for you!"

The Seahawks drafted Lockett in the third round of the 2015 NFL Draft. He made his first and only Pro Bowl and first-team All-Pro to date in his rookie season. The receiver had 40 punt returns for 379 yards, a touchdown, and 33 kickoff returns for 852 yards and a touchdown.

His lone kickoff return for a touchdown was 105 yards versus the Chicago Bears in Week Three of the 2015 season. In total, his 1,915 all-purpose yards were the third-most in the NFL that season. The former Kansas State Wildcat has three consecutive seasons (2019-2021) of over 1,000 yards receiving.

In the 2021 season, the 29-year-old had 73 receptions for 1,175 yards receiving and eight touchdowns, finishing ninth in receiving yards for the season.

Could the Seahawks pursue Colin Kaepernick?

Seattle traded their franchise quarterback, Russell Wilson, to the Denver Broncos this offseason. The team could be in the market for another quarterback to replace Wilson.

Kaepernick played all six seasons of his NFL career with the 49ers after the team drafted him in the second round of the 2011 NFL Draft.

He started 58 games for San Francisco, throwing for 12,271 yards and 72 touchdowns. The quarterback led the 49ers to Super Bowl 47 against the Baltimore Ravens, losing 34–31. He threw for 302 yards in the game in the loss.

The quarterback posted a video on his Instagram page with the caption "Still Working":

Could Seattle general manager John Schneider and head coach Pete Carroll give him a second chance in the league? Time will tell if the team will do so this offseason.

