Kaleb Johnson NFL Draft Projection: 5 best landing spots for Iowa Hawkeyes RB

Kaleb Johnson is one of the highest-rated running back prospects in the upcoming 2025 NFL draft. He is coming off of a breakout college football season with the Iowa Hawkeyes in the Big Ten Conference that resulted in him being named an All-American. Here's where his draft outlook currently stands and some potential landing spots for the Hawkeyes RB.

Kaleb Johnson's NFL Draft profile

Kaleb Johnson - Source: Imagn

Kaleb Johnson spent all three of his college football seasons with the Iowa Hawkeyes. He combined to record 1,294 scrimmage yards and nine total touchdowns across his first two seasons, before exploding for a massive breakout season in his final year with the program.

His 2024 campaign included 1,725 scrimmage yards and 23 total touchdowns on his way to being named an All-American running back. He significantly improved his overall stock in the upcoming 2025 NFL draft, where he is currently projected to be a day-two pick.

Kaleb Johnson 2025 NFL Draft projections: 5 best fits for Iowa RB

#5 - Minnesota Vikings

The Minnesota Vikings had an impressive 14-3 record in the regular season, but suffered a disappointing conclusion when they were eliminated in the first round of the playoffs. Star running back Aaron Jones is a pending free agent this year, so if they decide to pivot in a different direction for the position, Johnson is a strong option for them in the draft.

#4 - Los Angeles Chargers

The Los Angeles Chargers were most effective when J.K. Dobbins was healthy last year, but he missed time with injuries yet again. He is also scheduled to become a free agent this year, so the franchise would be wise to find reinforcements for the position. This makes them a potential landing spot for Johnson in the draft.

#3 - Pittsburgh Steelers

The Pittsburgh Steelers are currently considering what to do with both of their running backs, Najee Harris and Jaylen Warren, pending free agents. It's unclear if they will bring either of them back, but it's unlikely that they will re-sign both. They could pivot to the 2025 NFL draft to address the position, so Johnson makes a ton of sense for them.

#2 - Denver Broncos

The Denver Broncos failed to find a reliable starting running back last year, so they instead with a committee approach to their backfield. They had a breakout season that resulted in a playoff appearance, but improving this position can help them to take the next step forward.

#1 - Dallas Cowboys

The Dallas Cowboys are expected to be seeking a new running back during the 2025 NFL offseason, especially with Rico Dowdle pending free agency. Many rumors are connecting them to Boise State Broncos superstar Ashton Jeanty, but if they go in a different direction, Kaleb Johnson may be near the top of their list.

