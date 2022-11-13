Kalif Raymond fantasy outlook: Should you start the Detroit Lions WR in Week 10?

Kalif Raymond has been one of the better-performing players for the Detroit Lions this season. The receiver is yet to register a touchdown, but has shown promise throughout the campaign. The Lions are currently languishing at the bottom of the NFC North table with just two wins and six defeats. They will travel to face the Chicago Bears in Week 10 on Sunday.

Chicago are nowhere near the best defense in the NFL this year. This could open up opportunities for Raymond to score his first touchdown of the season. Moreover, the 28-year-old is versatile and can also be used as a running back for the Lions.

However, we recommend that you do not start Raymond in Week 10 as you can get more points from other players.

Kalif Raymond stats and fantasy points

Detroit Lions WR Kalif Raymond

Raymond has put up 255 receiving yards on 20 receptions and 23 rushing yards on three attempts this season. However, he has only started twice in eight games for the Lions. In total, the receiver has managed to put up 25.8 fantasy points across eight games. He is averaging 3.2 fantasy points per game. Raymond didn't have the best of outings in Week 9 when he put up a mere 17 yards in Detroit's win against the Green Bay Packers.

Alternative pickups for Kalif Raymond

Here are some alternative wide receivers that might be available on waivers for Week 10:

Chase Claypool

Jerry Jeudy

Courtland Sutton

Josh Palmer

Mack Hollins

Parris Campbell

Christian Watson

Michael Gallup

Marvin Jones

Noah Brown

