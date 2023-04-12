Kam Chancellor's Hall of Fame case: Looking at Bam Bam Kam's chances of heading to the Hall

In the entire history of the Seattle Seahawks, which goes back to 1976, there has never been a defender like Kam Chancellor. No. 31 had the perfect combination of hitting power and vision to make him one of the most feared players in the league. The former Virginia Tech star was a franchise cornerstone for Seattle for eight years.

In those eight seasons, Chancellor was a major piece of Seattle's "Legion of Boom" defense -- one of the best defenses in NFL history. The fact that Chancellor was a big part of that defense is why he belongs in Canton, Ohio forever.

Hall of Fame Productivity

Despite playing just eight NFL seasons, Chancellor was incredibly productive. He recorded 70+ total tackles in six of his eight seasons, including 50+ solo tackles in five of those six years (Pro Football Reference). He had more forced fumbles in his career than Hall of Famer Darrelle Revis (9). He also had more solo tackles in his career than Hall of Famers Derrick Thomas and Steve Atwater.

The hard-hitting safety was a game-changing playmaker. He played like a linebacker with fantastic secondary instincts (44 career passes defended).

Kam Chancellor's Starstudded Portfolio

Without Chancellor, who knows if Seattle wins Super Bowl XLVIII? Along with Richard Sherman, Bobby Wagner, and Earl Thomas, Chancellor helped establish Seattle as arguably the best defense in the league. From 2011 to 2016, the four-time Pro Bowl safety helped make Seattle an annual top-10 defense. They finished both 2013 and 2014 as the No. 1 ranked total defense in the league.

Seattle is not a city of champions without the consistency and productivity of one Kam Chancellor. His ability to play sideline-to-sideline while having an eye for the ball is what made him such an elite defender. Chancellor's career was very similar to that of Calvin Johnson. Neither played for long, but they were certainly the best at their position for a number of years.

Kam Chancellor is undoubtedly deserving of a Hall of Fame nod. His statistics say so, along with his Super Bowl ring.

