Kansas City Chiefs NFL Draft picks 2022: Who did the Chiefs pick? Full list of selections

Following the conclusion of the 2022 NFL Draft, the Kansas City Chiefs added 10 new faces to their roster in a bid to improve on a 2021 season where they reached the AFC Championship before losing to the Cincinnati Bengals.

Head coach Andy Reid and general manager Brett Veach will be hoping to improve one of the best rosters in the NFL, despite losing Tyreek Hill and Tyrann Mathieu during the 2021 offseason.

The group of 10 new-comers consists of the following players:

Round 1 (21): CB Trent McDuffie, Washington

Round 1 (30): DE George Karlaftis, Purdue

Round 2 (54): WR Skyy Moore, Western Michigan

Round 2 (62) S Bryan Cook, Cincinnati

Round 3 (103) LB Leo Chenal, Wisconsin

Round 4 (135) CB Joshua Williams, Fayetteville State

Round 5 (145) OT Darian Kinnard, Kentucky

Round 7 (243) CB Jaylen Watson, Washington State

Round 7 (251) RB Isiah Pacheco, Rutgers

Round 7 (259) S Nazeeh Johnson, Marshall

Trent McDuffie

UCLA v Washington

Cornerback Trent McDuffie was the Chiefs’ first selection in the 2022 NFL Draft after trading with the New England Patriots to pick him at 21st overall.

McDuffie was a top-15 talent coming into the draft, and Kansas City have a day-one starter at their corner position. He was named third-team All-American and first-team All-Pac-12 in 2021, and the Washington product wowed scouts with his 4.44 40-yard dash at the NFL Combine.

George Karlaftis

2022 NFL Draft - Round 1

Karlaftis fell to the Chiefs with the 30th overall pick in the 2022 draft, and the Purdue defensive end could be a menace to opposing quarterbacks for years to come. He finished his 2021 season with first-team All-Big Ten honors with 10 TFLs and 4.5 sacks.

Karlaftis was born in Athens, Greece, and moved to the United States when he was 13. He was once a youth member of the Greece men’s national water polo team.

Skyy Moore

Skyy Moore at the NFL Combine

After trading back four spots, the Kansas City Chiefs selected wide receiver Skyy Moore out of Western Michigan with the 54th overall pick. Moore was named first-team All-MAC in 2019 and 2021. He caught 16 touchdowns for 2,482 yards in 30 total games during his collegiate career.

Moore didn’t play wide receiver until college, playing quarterback and defensive back in high school before changing positions in Central Michigan.

Bryan Cook

Playoff Semifinal at the Goodyear Cotton Bowl Classic - Cincinnati v Alabama

New Kansas City Chiefs safety Bryan Cook started his college career at Howard before entering the transfer portal and moving to Cincinnati in 2019. It was with Cincinnati that he moved from cornerback to safety. In 2021 as a senior, he had 96 tackles, nine passes defended, and two interceptions. The Cincinnati native was named a first-team All-AAC for his efforts.

Leo Chenal

Wisconsin v Michigan

The Kansas City Chiefs selected linebacker Leo Chenal with the 103rd overall pick in 2022. The Wisconsin product had 178 tackles, 25 TFLs, and 11 sacks with the Badgers, which led to him being named a first-team All-Big Ten and an AFCA first-team All-American. He also picked up the Butkus-Fitzgerald Linebacker of the Year Award in 2021.

Chenal played running back and linebacker in high school, where he rushed for 2,038 yards and 42 touchdowns for Grantsburg High School.

Joshua Williams

Joshua Williams of Fayetteville State

Joshua Williams became the first player drafted into the NFL from Fayetteville State since 1978, as the Chiefs took him 135th overall.

Williams began as a wide receiver in high school, but after struggling and considering joining the army, he converted to cornerback and excelled. He was also a track star at Jack Britt High School, which was on display at the 2022 Senior Bowl as he posted a top-five maximum speed of 21.75 mph, better than the Packers' receiving duo of Romeo Doubs and Christian Watson.

Fayetteville St. CB "I don't care what logo is on anybody's helmet, I'm gonna go out there and play my brand of football. Joshua Williams football."

Darian Kinnard

Vrbo Citrus Bowl - Iowa v Kentucky

The Kansas City Chiefs took Kentucky offensive tackle Darian Kinnard 145th overall in 2022. Kinnard was initially a left tackle before switching sides to the right in 2019. He was named a first-team All-SEC in 2020 and 2021 and earned the Jacobs Blocking Trophy, awarded to the conference's best lineman, in 2021.

Kinnard’s aunt is the first cousin of musical icon Dolly Parton.

Jaylen Watson

NFL Combine

Cornerback Watson began his college career at Ventura College in 2017, where he recorded 43 tackles and four interceptions before moving to Washington State for the 2020 season. He earned honorable All Pac-12 mentions in 2021, ranking second in the FBS with four fumble recoveries.

He was also an all-region receiver at Lucy C. Laney High School in Augusta, Georgia.

Isiah Pacheco

Maryland v Rutgers

New Kansas City Chiefs running back Pacheco finished his career at Rutgers with 2,442 rushing yards, which put him seventh all-time in program history. He played quarterback, running back, and defensive back in high school, where he led Vineland to an 8-2 record. Pacheco was named a first-Team All-USA New Jersey Football Team on defense.

In 2021, he earned an honorable All-Big Ten mention from coaches and the media.

Nazeeh Johnson

Marshall v Rice

With their final selection of the 2022 NFL Draft, the Kansas City Chiefs drafted safety Nazeeh Johnson out of Marshall, making him the fifth defensive back the Chiefs picked this year.

Johnson was named a second-team All-Conference-USA. He has outstanding athletic potential, posting a 4.38 40-yard dash and 42-inch vertical.

