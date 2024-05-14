Kansas City Chiefs 2024 NFL schedule: Who will Super Bowl champions face this year? 

The Kansas City Chiefs have now won the last two Super Bowls after defeating the San Francisco 49ers in Super Bowl LVIII in February. The clubs the Chiefs will play in the regular season of the 2024 campaign have already been made known, as the team is expected to be focused on completing an unprecedented three-peat.

It's important to note that all the complete 2024 schedule for all teams in the league will not be made public until Wednesday, May 15, at 8:00 PM E.T. But, we already know which teams the reigning Super Bowl champions will play all season long. Let's examine those teams and their records from 2023 below.

Expand Tweet

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Chiefs 2024 schedule so far

Week 1 (Baltimore Ravens): The Chiefs will kick off the entire campaign at Arrowhead Stadium against the Baltimore Ravens on Thursday, September 5, at 8:20 p.m. ET. The NFL announced on Monday, May 13 that the game will air on NBC.

This is a repeat of the AFC championship game from the previous season, which the Chiefs won on their way to winning the Super Bowl for the second time in a row. In addition, the game will match up the current NFL MVP, Lamar Jackson, against the current MVP of the Super Bowl, Patrick Mahomes.

Expand Tweet

Week 2 (Cincinnati Bengals): The Cincinnati Bengals, another AFC heavyweight, will take on the Kansas City Chiefs in Week 2 of the 2024 NFL season, according to a CBS announcement made on Tuesday, May 14. The game on Sunday, September 15, will begin at 4:25 p.m. ET.

The battle will be the sixth meeting between the two AFC foes in the last three years, although it will be their first meeting before December.

When the two clubs played each other last season, Bengals’ starting quarterback Joe Burrow was sidelined due to injury. All indications, though, suggest that the player will be geared up for the team's training camp in July, which will keep him on track for the early AFC matchup in Week 2.

The Chiefs' full 2024 schedule will be unveiled along with the league's complete schedule of games on Wednesday, May 15, at 8 p.m. Below is a list of Kansas City's opponents for the upcoming season, while we wait for the complete schedule:

Expand Tweet

Chiefs 2024 opponents at home

Baltimore Ravens (13-4)

Cincinnati Bengals (9-8)

Denver Broncos (8-9)

Los Angeles Chargers (5-12)

Las Vegas Raiders (8-9)

Tampa Bay Buccaneers (9-8)

Houston Texans (10-7)

New Orleans Saints (9-8)

Chiefs 2024 opponents away

Denver Broncos (8-9)

Los Angeles Chargers (5-12)

Atlanta Falcons (7-10)

Las Vegas Raiders (8-9)

Buffalo Bills (11-6)

Carolina Panthers (2-15)

Pittsburgh Steelers (10-7)

Cleveland Browns (11-6)

San Francisco 49ers (12-5)

Six of the Chiefs' games in 2024 will be against AFC West teams (the Denver Broncos, Las Vegas Raiders, and Los Angeles Chargers), as is the case every season.

The Chiefs will also face the Bills and Texans based on how they finished in their division in 2023. The Chiefs won the AFC West, and this automatically means they will play against the champions of the AFC East (the Bills) and AFC South (the Texans).

AFC North opponents —Baltimore, Cleveland, Pittsburgh, and Cincinnati— as well as NFC South opponents —Tampa Bay, New Orleans, Atlanta, and Carolina— make up the rest of the teams the Chiefs will face in the 2024 season.