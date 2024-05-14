Kansas City Chiefs 2024 NFL schedule: Who will Super Bowl champions face this year? 

  • NFL
  • Mock Draft Simulator
  • 2024 Draft Big Board
  • Teams
    chevron-down
    NFL Teams
    All NFL
    AFC EAST
    Buffalo Bills logo Buffalo Bills
    Miami Dolphins logo Miami Dolphins
    New England Patriots logo New England Patriots
    New York Jets logo New York Jets
    AFC WEST
    Denver Broncos logo Denver Broncos
    Kansas City Chiefs logo Kansas City Chiefs
    Las Vegas Raiders logo Las Vegas Raiders
    Los Angeles Chargers logo Los Angeles Chargers
    AFC NORTH
    Baltimore Ravens logo Baltimore Ravens
    Cincinnati Bengals logo Cincinnati Bengals
    Cleveland Browns logo Cleveland Browns
    Pittsburgh Steelers logo Pittsburgh Steelers
    AFC SOUTH
    Houston Texans logo Houston Texans
    Indianapolis Colts logo Indianapolis Colts
    Jacksonville Jaguars logo Jacksonville Jaguars
    Tennessee Titans logo Tennessee Titans
    NFC EAST
    Dallas Cowboys logo Dallas Cowboys
    New York Giants logo New York Giants
    Philadelphia Eagles logo Philadelphia Eagles
    Washington Commanders logo Washington Commanders
    NFC WEST
    Arizona Cardinals logo Arizona Cardinals
    Los Angeles Rams logo Los Angeles Rams
    San Francisco 49ers logo San Francisco 49ers
    Seattle Seahawks logo Seattle Seahawks
    NFC NORTH
    Chicago Bears logo Chicago Bears
    Detroit Lions logo Detroit Lions
    Green Bay Packers logo Green Bay Packers
    Minnesota Vikings logo Minnesota Vikings
    NFC SOUTH
    Atlanta Falcons logo Atlanta Falcons
    Carolina Panthers logo Carolina Panthers
    New Orleans Saints logo New Orleans Saints
    Tampa Bay Buccaneers logo Tampa Bay Buccaneers
  • Tools
    chevron-down
    Fantasy Football Trade Analyzer
    Fantasy Football Trade Analyzer icon
    Fantasy Football Trade Analyzer
    >
    NFL Start/Sit Optimizer
    NFL Start/Sit Optimizer icon
    NFL Start/Sit Optimizer
    >
    Odds Calculator
    Odds Calculator icon
    Odds Calculator
    >
    Parlay Calculator
    Parlay Calculator icon
    Parlay Calculator
    >
    NFL Playoff Predictor
    NFL Playoff Predictor icon
    NFL Playoff Predictor
    >
    DFS Lineup Optimizer
    DFS Lineup Optimizer icon
    DFS Lineup Optimizer
    >
  • Stat Leaders ⚡
  • Standings
  • Schedule
  • Depth Charts
  • Playoff Predictor
  • Fantasy Trade Analyzer
  • Start/ Sit Optimizer
  • Tom Brady
  • Patrick Mahomes
  • NFL Mock Draft 2024
  • Tony Pauline
  • 2024 Scouting Reports
  • home icon
  • NFL
  • Kansas City Chiefs 2024 NFL schedule: Who will Super Bowl champions face this year? 

Kansas City Chiefs 2024 NFL schedule: Who will Super Bowl champions face this year? 

By Habib Timileyin
Modified May 14, 2024 13:30 GMT
NFL: Super Bowl LVIII-San Francisco 49ers at Kansas City Chiefs
Kansas City Chiefs 2024 NFL schedule

The Kansas City Chiefs have now won the last two Super Bowls after defeating the San Francisco 49ers in Super Bowl LVIII in February. The clubs the Chiefs will play in the regular season of the 2024 campaign have already been made known, as the team is expected to be focused on completing an unprecedented three-peat.

It's important to note that all the complete 2024 schedule for all teams in the league will not be made public until Wednesday, May 15, at 8:00 PM E.T. But, we already know which teams the reigning Super Bowl champions will play all season long. Let's examine those teams and their records from 2023 below.

Chiefs 2024 schedule so far

Week 1 (Baltimore Ravens): The Chiefs will kick off the entire campaign at Arrowhead Stadium against the Baltimore Ravens on Thursday, September 5, at 8:20 p.m. ET. The NFL announced on Monday, May 13 that the game will air on NBC.

This is a repeat of the AFC championship game from the previous season, which the Chiefs won on their way to winning the Super Bowl for the second time in a row. In addition, the game will match up the current NFL MVP, Lamar Jackson, against the current MVP of the Super Bowl, Patrick Mahomes.

Week 2 (Cincinnati Bengals): The Cincinnati Bengals, another AFC heavyweight, will take on the Kansas City Chiefs in Week 2 of the 2024 NFL season, according to a CBS announcement made on Tuesday, May 14. The game on Sunday, September 15, will begin at 4:25 p.m. ET.

The battle will be the sixth meeting between the two AFC foes in the last three years, although it will be their first meeting before December.

When the two clubs played each other last season, Bengals’ starting quarterback Joe Burrow was sidelined due to injury. All indications, though, suggest that the player will be geared up for the team's training camp in July, which will keep him on track for the early AFC matchup in Week 2.

The Chiefs' full 2024 schedule will be unveiled along with the league's complete schedule of games on Wednesday, May 15, at 8 p.m. Below is a list of Kansas City's opponents for the upcoming season, while we wait for the complete schedule:

Chiefs 2024 opponents at home

Baltimore Ravens (13-4)

Cincinnati Bengals (9-8)

Denver Broncos (8-9)

Los Angeles Chargers (5-12)

Las Vegas Raiders (8-9)

Tampa Bay Buccaneers (9-8)

Houston Texans (10-7)

New Orleans Saints (9-8)

Chiefs 2024 opponents away

Denver Broncos (8-9)

Los Angeles Chargers (5-12)

Atlanta Falcons (7-10)

Las Vegas Raiders (8-9)

Buffalo Bills (11-6)

Carolina Panthers (2-15)

Pittsburgh Steelers (10-7)

Cleveland Browns (11-6)

San Francisco 49ers (12-5)

Six of the Chiefs' games in 2024 will be against AFC West teams (the Denver Broncos, Las Vegas Raiders, and Los Angeles Chargers), as is the case every season.

The Chiefs will also face the Bills and Texans based on how they finished in their division in 2023. The Chiefs won the AFC West, and this automatically means they will play against the champions of the AFC East (the Bills) and AFC South (the Texans).

AFC North opponents —Baltimore, Cleveland, Pittsburgh, and Cincinnati— as well as NFC South opponents —Tampa Bay, New Orleans, Atlanta, and Carolina— make up the rest of the teams the Chiefs will face in the 2024 season.

Quick Links

More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
App download animated image Get the free App now
🔥 Popular
🔗 LINKS
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी